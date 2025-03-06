Tata Harrier EV: What To Expect

While the Tata Harrier EV will have the same design as the regular Harrier, it will get an all-wheel-drive (AWD) setup and could offer a range of over 500 km

The Tata Harrier EV is set to be introduced as the next all-electric SUV in the automaker’s lineup soon. It was shown in its final production-spec avatar at the Auto Expo 2025 which was held in January. While Tata is yet to reveal the feature list and battery pack specifications for the all-electric Harrier, it is confirmed to come with an all-wheel-drive (AWD) drivetrain. Here’s what to expect from the upcoming flagship EV from Tata.

To Look The Same As The Regular Harrier

The Tata Harrier EV hasn’t undergone any significant design changes, and it still looks like a regular diesel-powered Harrier. Although, what makes it stand out as an EV is its closed off grille, revised bumpers with vertical slats as seen on the Tata Nexon EV, and aerodynamically-styled alloy wheels. However, elements like connected LED DRLs and tail lights remain unchanged.

Dual-tone Black And White Cabin Theme

Although Tata is yet to reveal how the Harrier EV looks from the inside, it will likely get the same dashboard layout as seen on the regular Harrier. Also, just like we have seen with the Nexon EV and Curvv EV, the all-electric Tata Harrier will also come with a dual-tone black and white cabin theme, which we spotted already when the car was on display at the Auto Expo 2025.

Features: To Get Summon Mode

The Harrier EV will likely get the same features as its standard counterpart. The list of amenities could include a 12.3-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s display, a panoramic sunroof, and ventilated front seats. It will also likely come with features such as dual-zone AC and powered tailgate. The all-electric version of the Harrier also gets a summon mode allowing the car to be moved forwards and backwards using the key.

Its safety kit could include up to 7 airbags, a 360-degree camera, and level 2 advanced driver assistance systems.

To Come With An AWD (All-wheel-drive) Setup

Tata already confirmed that the Harrier EV will come with dual motor all-wheel-drive (AWD) drivetrain. We also expect the Tata Harrier EV to come with a large battery pack offering a claimed range of around more than 500 km. Apart from its all-wheel drive version, one can expect a single motor variant as well.

Expected Price & Rivals

The Tata Harrier EV is expected to be priced from Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be a rival to the Mahindra XEV 9e and BYD Atto 3.

