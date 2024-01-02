Published On Jan 02, 2024 08:01 AM By Ansh for Hyundai Creta 2024

The Hyundai Creta facelift will be unveiled on January 16 and its prices will come out in the coming months

Image of Indonesian-spec Hyundai Creta facelift used for reference

The Hyundai Creta is the most popular compact SUV in the country and has been dominating the segment for a long time, but the SUV has become outdated and its competition has caught up. To get back in the competition, Hyundai is bringing the facelifted Creta next year and it will be unveiled on January 16. Here are the 5 things we expect from the updated Hyundai SUV.

Brand New Design

The Creta facelift is already sold in some global markets but Hyundai made it clear earlier this year that the India-spec facelift will get a completely new design. Based on the spy shots that have surfaced online, the updated SUV will get longer and more square shaped LED headlights and DRLs. It could also get a redesigned front grille, and tweaked front and rear bumpers.

On its profile, no major changes are expected apart from a new design of alloy wheels, and the rear end could come with split and connected LED tail lights and sequential turn indicators.

Also Read: 2024 Kia Sonet: Worth The Wait Or Do Its Rivals Offer A Better Deal?

While details of the updated Creta’s cabin are slim. We do expect that Hyundai will redesign the dashboard with more soft touch and leatherette elements. The SUV can also get new design for upholstery including different options for its special editions.

Feature Additions

Image of Indonesian-spec Hyundai Creta facelift used for reference

The updated Creta can borrow some features from the new Seltos and Verna like dual 10.25-inch displays (touchscreen and driver’s display), dual-zone climate control, heated and ventilated front seats and switchable controls for infotainment and AC.

Rest of the features are expected to be carried over from the current version like wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay, cruise control, air purifier and a panoramic sunroof.

Improved Safety

Earlier this year, Hyundai updated the safety features across its lineup by making 6 airbags standard. While the new Creta will come with this, the bigger improvement to its safety will come from ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems).

It could get level 2 ADAS features which are offered on the new Seltos and Verna like lane keep assist, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, auto emergency braking and adaptive cruise control.

Also Read: Hyundai Adds Deepika Padukone To Its Roster Of Superstar Brand Ambassadors

The rest of its safety features list will include ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), rear parking sensors, rearview camera, hill start assist, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and ISOFIX child seat anchors. Hyundai can also add a 360-degree camera.

Powerful Turbo-petrol Engine

The current Hyundai Creta comes with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine (115 PS and 144 Nm) and a 1.5-litre diesel engine (116 PS and 250 Nm). Both engines get a 6-speed manual as standard. For automatic options, the petrol unit comes with a CVT gearbox and the diesel one gets a 6-speed automatic transmission.

However, to replace the previously discontinued turbo-petrol engine, Hyundai can add the new 1.5-litre turbo petrol unit (160 PS and 253 Nm) to the updated Creta’s powertrain list. This engine is also seen on the new Seltos and Verna, and can be offered with a 6-speed iMT and a 7-speed DCT.

Price

The facelifted Hyundai Creta is expected to be priced from Rs 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom). However, these prices will be introductory and will be increased in some time. With all its changes and feature additions, the updated Creta will continue to rival the likes of Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq.

Image Source

Read More on : Hyundai Creta Automatic