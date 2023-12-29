Hyundai Adds Deepika Padukone To Its Roster Of Superstar Brand Ambassadors

Published On Dec 29, 2023 09:07 PM By CarDekho

The well-established actress brings a more dynamic and youthful ethos to the brand

Hyundai India has one of the longest Bollywood partnerships with Shah Rukh Khan as its Brand Ambassador. Now, the Korean carmaker has added another massive icon to the brand, announcing Bollywood star Deepika Padukone as their newest Brand Ambassador.

A Strategic Collaboration

Mr. Tarun Garg, COO of Hyundai Motor India Ltd., commented on the announcement . “We are thrilled to onboard the incredibly talented, Global Indian icon Deepika Padukone as our brand ambassador,” he said. Garg emphasised that Padukone’s magnetic charm and illustrious career resonate with Hyundai Motor India’s dynamic and youthful brand ethos.

Deepika Padukone, in her statement, expressed her delight in partnering with Hyundai. She commended Hyundai’s commitment to inclusivity within the automotive industry and is certain that the collaboration will foster a community celebrating inclusivity in the automotive experience. Deepika could well be the first female Brand Ambassador for a carmaker in India.

Anticipating the New Creta Launch

This announcement comes ahead of the much-expected debut of the 2024 Hyundai Creta , scheduled for January 16th. The new Creta is expected to feature significant cosmetic changes, updates to the interior, and the addition of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). It would be fair to expect Deepika to star in the promotional materials for the new Hyundai Creta, perhaps alongside Shah Rukh as well! What do you make of this new brand association? Which Hyundai offering best matches Deepika’s public persona? Let us know in the comment section below.

