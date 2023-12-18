Modified On Dec 18, 2023 01:12 PM By Rohit for Kia Sonet 2024

Although Kia only had one big launch in 2023, it is ready to go big with some flagship offerings lined up for India in 2024

In 2023, Kia India’s only launch was the facelifted Kia Seltos. As significant as that SUV is to Kia’s roster, it did seem like a slow year, in comparison to its rivals. However, the carmaker has recently confirmed a 3-model lineup it plans to introduce in our market in 2024, including a flagship EV offering. Read on to know more.

Kia Sonet Facelift

The facelifted Kia Sonet was revealed recently, showing all of its exterior and interior updates. With the midlife refresh, the sub-4m SUV has not only got bolder and sharper, but it has also become a better-equipped offering (includes a crucial safety feature upgrade as well). While its powertrain options are still the same as the older Sonet, it has now regained the diesel-manual combo.

Expected Launch: January 2024

Expected Price: Rs 8 lakh

New Kia Carnival

After a prolonged delay in bringing the fourth-generation Kia Carnival to India, the carmaker finally seems ready to answer the call of its fans. The new Carnival will go on sale in India in 2024, and will likely make its way here in the facelifted avatar unveiled globally recently. It’s a big step up in terms of design, features, and premiumness, both inside and out than the outgoing model, and will be offered with multiple powertrain options internationally (India-spec Carnival’s exact details yet to be known).

Expected Launch: April 2024

Expected Price: Rs 40 lakh

Also See: Get A Good Look At The New Kia Sonet’s HTX+ Variant In These 7 Pics

Kia EV9

2023 saw the carmaker bring out its flagship EV product, the Kia EV9, globally. It is a 3-row all-electric SUV offering multiple battery and electric motor options, along with the choice of both rear-wheel-drive (RWD) and all-wheel-drive (AWD) as well. The flagship Kia EV is stated to provide a claimed range of more than 541 km depending on the powertrain chosen. It’s an EV alternative to the internationally sold flagship Kia Telluride SUV, packing a lot of convenience and safety tech. Expect Kia to bring the EV9 to India via the completely built-up unit (CBU) route.

Expected Launch: Second half of 2024

Expected Price: Rs 80 lakh

These are the 3 Kia cars set to debut in the Indian market in 2024. Has the new-car lineup got you excited and which other Kia cars would you like to see here? Drop your thoughts in the comments.

All prices, ex-showroom