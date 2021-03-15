Published On Mar 15, 2021 05:32 PM By Tarun for Toyota Glanza

The facelifted Fortuner and Legender as well as the Innova do not come with any offers this month

Maximum discount, of up to Rs 65,000, on the Yaris.

The Glanza is available with benefits of up to Rs 24,000.

Toyota is offering the Urban Cruiser with only an exchange bonus only.

All offers are valid until March 31, 2021.

Back in January this year, Toyota introduced the Fortuner facelift and its Legender variant. The facelifted model, which is quite popular at the moment, attracts a high waiting period. Even the Innova recently received new alloy wheels, a bigger touchscreen infotainment, and LED headlamps as part of its facelift. Last year, Toyota launched the Urban Cruiser sub-compact SUV, which is a rebadged Maruti Vitara Brezza. It currently has five more models on sale: the Glanza, Yaris, Camry, Innova Crysta, and Vellfire. This month, Toyota is offering discounts only on its entry-level models. Let’s take a look:

Toyota Glanza

Offers/Benefits Amount Cash Discount Rs 10,000 Corporate Benefits Rs 4,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Total Rs 24,000

The Glanza (rebadged Baleno) is currently offered with maximum discounts of up to Rs 24,000.

You can avail a cash discount of Rs 10,000, a corporate discount of Rs 4,000, and an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000.

The Toyota Glanza is available with a 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that is good for 83PS (90PS mild-hybrid) and 113Nm, paired with a 5-speed manual and CVT.

It’s priced from Rs 7.18 lakh to Rs 9.10 lakh .

Upcoming Hatchback Cars In India

Toyota Yaris

Offers/Benefits Amount Cash Discount Rs 20,000 Corporate Benefits Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 25,000 Total Rs 65,000

The Yaris is available with a discount of up to Rs 65,000.

You can avail a cash discount of Rs 20,000, a corporate discount of Rs 20,000, and an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000.

It gets a 1.5-litre petrol engine rated at 107PS and 140Nm, mated to a 5-speed manual and a 7-step CVT.

It’s priced from Rs 9.16 lakh to Rs 14.60 lakh.

Toyota Urban Cruiser

Offers/Benefits Amount Cash Discount - Corporate Benefits - Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Total Rs 20,000

The Urban Cruiser is available with a maximum discount of Rs 25,000.

The sub-compact SUV is being offered with just an exchange bonus, no cash or corporate discount. .

It gets a 1.5-litre petrol engine that produces 105PS and 138Nm, paired to a 5-speed manual and 4-speed torque converter automatic, which offers a mild-hybrid system.

Priced from Rs 8.50 lakh to Rs 11.35 lakh.

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

Read More on : Glanza on road price