These 10 Cars Boast The Maximum Discounts This Diwali

Published On Oct 16, 2021

The Duster, Kiger, and the new City are available with the biggest savings this festive season

Planning to buy a car this Diwali? You can grab some great discounts even on cars like the Honda City, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, and the Renault Kiger and Triber. Here are the top 10 cars with the highest savings on offer this festive season: 

Renault Duster

Offers

Amount

Cash Discount

Rs 50,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 50,000

Loyalty Benefit

Up to Rs 1.1 lakh

Corporate Discount

Rs 30,000

Scrappage Exchange Benefit

Up to Rs 10,000

Total

Up to Rs 2.4 lakh

  • The SUV is available with cash and exchange discounts of Rs 50,000 each. 

  • The maximum savings are available to existing Renault customers, who can avail a loyalty discount worth up to Rs 1.1 lakh.

  • If the car you’re trading in is 15 years old, you get a scrappage exchange benefit worth Rs 10,000. Understandably, you cannot club this offer with the loyalty benefit.

  • The Duster retails from Rs Rs 9.86 lakh to Rs 14.25 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). 

Renault Triber

Offers

Amount

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 15,000

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 25,000

Loyalty Benefit

Up to Rs 75,000

Corporate Discount

Up to Rs 10,000

Scrappage Exchange Benefit

Up to Rs 10,000

Total

Up to Rs 1.25 Lakh

  • The Triber sub-4m seven-seater crossover is available with benefits of up to Rs 1.25 lakh. 

  • There’s a loyalty benefit of up to Rs 75,000 which means existing Renault customers get the most savings. 

  • Renault is also offering scrappage exchange benefits on select models. 

  • The Renault Triber is priced from Rs 5.50 lakh to Rs 7.95 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). 

Renault Kiger

Offers

Amount

Loyalty Benefit

Up to Rs 95,000

Corporate Discount

Up to Rs 10,000

Total

Up to Rs 1.05 Lakh

  • The Kiger is already one of the most competitively priced sub-compact SUVs, and now it is also the one with the maximum benefits (for existing Renault customers). 

  • You can save up to Rs 1.05 lakh on the Kiger, including the Rs 95,000 loyalty benefit. 

  • It is priced from Rs 5.64 lakh to Rs 10.09 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). 

Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid Climber Long Term Review

Offers

Amount

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 10,000

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 20,000

Loyalty Benefit

Up to Rs 65,000

Corporate Discount

Up to Rs 10,000

Scrappage Exchange Benefit

Up to Rs 10,000

Total

Up to Rs 1.05 Lakh

  • The Kwid is being offered with benefits of up to Rs 1.05 lakh, the highest in its segment. 

  • The offers mentioned above are only valid for variants with the 1-litre engine. 

  • If you go for the 800cc variants, then the exchange bonus stands at Rs 15,000. 

  • There are no offers for the base-spec RXE 800cc variant, save for the loyalty benefits. 

  • The entry-level model retails from Rs 4.06 lakh to Rs 5.59 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). 

Nissan Kicks

Offers

Amount

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 15,000

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 70,000

Online Booking Bonus

Rs 5,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 10,000

Total

Up to Rs 1 Lakh

  • These offers are only applicable to the turbo-petrol variants of the Kicks. The biggest savings are offered to those who avail the exchange bonus.

  • The regular petrol variants with the 1.5-litre engine get a cash discount of Rs 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000. 

  • The compact SUV is priced between Rs 9.49 lakh to Rs 14.64 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). If you’re only interested in the Kicks’ turbo-petrol powertrain and not the premium features, you can also check out the Renault Duster which is offered with double the discounts.

Mahindra Alturas

Offers

Amount

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 50,000

Corporate Discount

Up to Rs 11,500

Additional Offers

Up to Rs 20,000

Total

Up to Rs 81,500

  • Mahindra’s largest SUV offering is available with a heavy discount this Diwali.

  • There’s no cash discount on the Alturas, but you can avail an exchange bonus of up to Rs 50,000. In total, you can get benefits worth up to Rs 81,500.  

  • The Alturas is priced from Rs 28.77 lakh to Rs 31.77 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). 

  • It is worth noting that Mahindra has previously offered the Alturas with larger discounts and might do so again near the end of 2021 or in early 2022. So if you’re looking for the best possible deal on the full-size SUV, you might consider waiting a while longer.

Honda City

Offers

Amount

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 20,000

Free Accessories

Up to Rs 21,505

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 10,000

Loyalty Bonus

Rs 5,000

Honda Car Exchange Bonus

Rs 9,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 8,000

Total

Up to Rs 53,505

  • For the first time, the fifth-gen City is offered with benefits of up to Rs 53,305. Usually, Honda only offers discounts on the previous-gen City.

  • You can opt for either a cash discount of Rs 20,000 or free accessories worth up to Rs 21,505. 

  • The sedan is priced from Rs 11.16 lakh to Rs 15.11 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). 

Hyundai i10 Nios/Aura

Offers

Amount

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 35,000

Exchange Offer

Rs 10,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 5,000

Total

Up to Rs 50,000

  • The offers mentioned above are for the Turbo variants of the i10 Nios hatchback and Aura subcompact sedan. 

  • All variants are available with cash discounts and exchange benefits of Rs 10,000 each. Besides, a corporate discount of Rs 5,000 is also applicable across all variants.

  • The i10 Nios retails from Rs 5.28 lakh to Rs 8.50 lakh, while the Aura is priced from Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 8.36 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi). Both cars are similarly equipped, with the same powertrain options.

Maruti S-Presso

Offers

Amount

Cash Discount

Rs 30,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 15,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 3,000

Total

Up to Rs 48,000

  • The offers mentioned above are for the petrol variants, while the CNG variants miss out on the cash discount. 

  • The S-Presso is priced between Rs 3.78 lakh to Rs 5.43 lakh (ex-showroom). 

Honda Jazz

 

Offers

Amount

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 15,000

Free Accessories

Up to Rs 18,000

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 10,000

Loyalty Bonus

Rs 5,000

Honda Car Exchange Bonus

Rs 9,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 4,000

Total

Up to Rs 46,000

  • The Jazz is offered with the benefits of up to Rs 46,000, the highest in its segment. That said, these benefits are not in the form of price discounts, but as free accessories worth up to Rs 18,000. 

  • The cash discount and free accessories cannot be clubbed together. 

  • The premium hatchback is priced between Rs 7.65 lakh to Rs 9.89 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). 

Note: The benefits may vary depending on your chosen variant and location. Hence, we request you to contact your nearest dealerships for full details.

