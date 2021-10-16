These 10 Cars Boast The Maximum Discounts This Diwali

There’s no cash discount on the Alturas, but you can avail an exchange bonus of up to Rs 50,000. In total, you can get benefits worth up to Rs 81,500.

It is worth noting that Mahindra has previously offered the Alturas with larger discounts and might do so again near the end of 2021 or in early 2022. So if you’re looking for the best possible deal on the full-size SUV, you might consider waiting a while longer.