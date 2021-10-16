These 10 Cars Boast The Maximum Discounts This Diwali
Published On Oct 16, 2021 10:00 AM By Tarun for Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
The Duster, Kiger, and the new City are available with the biggest savings this festive season
Planning to buy a car this Diwali? You can grab some great discounts even on cars like the Honda City, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, and the Renault Kiger and Triber. Here are the top 10 cars with the highest savings on offer this festive season:
Renault Duster
|
Offers
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Rs 50,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 50,000
|
Loyalty Benefit
|
Up to Rs 1.1 lakh
|
Corporate Discount
|
Rs 30,000
|
Scrappage Exchange Benefit
|
Up to Rs 10,000
|
Total
|
Up to Rs 2.4 lakh
-
The SUV is available with cash and exchange discounts of Rs 50,000 each.
-
The maximum savings are available to existing Renault customers, who can avail a loyalty discount worth up to Rs 1.1 lakh.
-
If the car you’re trading in is 15 years old, you get a scrappage exchange benefit worth Rs 10,000. Understandably, you cannot club this offer with the loyalty benefit.
-
The Duster retails from Rs Rs 9.86 lakh to Rs 14.25 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Renault Triber
|
Offers
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 15,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 25,000
|
Loyalty Benefit
|
Up to Rs 75,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 10,000
|
Scrappage Exchange Benefit
|
Up to Rs 10,000
|
Total
|
Up to Rs 1.25 Lakh
-
The Triber sub-4m seven-seater crossover is available with benefits of up to Rs 1.25 lakh.
-
There’s a loyalty benefit of up to Rs 75,000 which means existing Renault customers get the most savings.
-
Renault is also offering scrappage exchange benefits on select models.
-
The Renault Triber is priced from Rs 5.50 lakh to Rs 7.95 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Renault Kiger
|
Offers
|
Amount
|
Loyalty Benefit
|
Up to Rs 95,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 10,000
|
Total
|
Up to Rs 1.05 Lakh
-
The Kiger is already one of the most competitively priced sub-compact SUVs, and now it is also the one with the maximum benefits (for existing Renault customers).
-
You can save up to Rs 1.05 lakh on the Kiger, including the Rs 95,000 loyalty benefit.
-
It is priced from Rs 5.64 lakh to Rs 10.09 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Renault Kwid
|
Offers
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 10,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 20,000
|
Loyalty Benefit
|
Up to Rs 65,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 10,000
|
Scrappage Exchange Benefit
|
Up to Rs 10,000
|
Total
|
Up to Rs 1.05 Lakh
-
The Kwid is being offered with benefits of up to Rs 1.05 lakh, the highest in its segment.
-
The offers mentioned above are only valid for variants with the 1-litre engine.
-
If you go for the 800cc variants, then the exchange bonus stands at Rs 15,000.
-
There are no offers for the base-spec RXE 800cc variant, save for the loyalty benefits.
-
The entry-level model retails from Rs 4.06 lakh to Rs 5.59 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Nissan Kicks
|
Offers
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 15,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 70,000
|
Online Booking Bonus
|
Rs 5,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Rs 10,000
|
Total
|
Up to Rs 1 Lakh
-
These offers are only applicable to the turbo-petrol variants of the Kicks. The biggest savings are offered to those who avail the exchange bonus.
-
The regular petrol variants with the 1.5-litre engine get a cash discount of Rs 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000.
-
The compact SUV is priced between Rs 9.49 lakh to Rs 14.64 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). If you’re only interested in the Kicks’ turbo-petrol powertrain and not the premium features, you can also check out the Renault Duster which is offered with double the discounts.
Mahindra Alturas
|
Offers
|
Amount
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 50,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 11,500
|
Additional Offers
|
Up to Rs 20,000
|
Total
|
Up to Rs 81,500
-
Mahindra’s largest SUV offering is available with a heavy discount this Diwali.
-
There’s no cash discount on the Alturas, but you can avail an exchange bonus of up to Rs 50,000. In total, you can get benefits worth up to Rs 81,500.
-
The Alturas is priced from Rs 28.77 lakh to Rs 31.77 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
-
It is worth noting that Mahindra has previously offered the Alturas with larger discounts and might do so again near the end of 2021 or in early 2022. So if you’re looking for the best possible deal on the full-size SUV, you might consider waiting a while longer.
Honda City
|
Offers
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 20,000
|
Free Accessories
|
Up to Rs 21,505
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 10,000
|
Loyalty Bonus
|
Rs 5,000
|
Honda Car Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 9,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Rs 8,000
|
Total
|
Up to Rs 53,505
-
For the first time, the fifth-gen City is offered with benefits of up to Rs 53,305. Usually, Honda only offers discounts on the previous-gen City.
-
You can opt for either a cash discount of Rs 20,000 or free accessories worth up to Rs 21,505.
-
The sedan is priced from Rs 11.16 lakh to Rs 15.11 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Hyundai i10 Nios/Aura
|
Offers
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 35,000
|
Exchange Offer
|
Rs 10,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Rs 5,000
|
Total
|
Up to Rs 50,000
-
The offers mentioned above are for the Turbo variants of the i10 Nios hatchback and Aura subcompact sedan.
-
All variants are available with cash discounts and exchange benefits of Rs 10,000 each. Besides, a corporate discount of Rs 5,000 is also applicable across all variants.
-
The i10 Nios retails from Rs 5.28 lakh to Rs 8.50 lakh, while the Aura is priced from Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 8.36 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi). Both cars are similarly equipped, with the same powertrain options.
Maruti S-Presso
|
Offers
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Rs 30,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 15,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Rs 3,000
|
Total
|
Up to Rs 48,000
-
The offers mentioned above are for the petrol variants, while the CNG variants miss out on the cash discount.
-
The S-Presso is priced between Rs 3.78 lakh to Rs 5.43 lakh (ex-showroom).
Honda Jazz
|
Offers
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 15,000
|
Free Accessories
|
Up to Rs 18,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 10,000
|
Loyalty Bonus
|
Rs 5,000
|
Honda Car Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 9,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Rs 4,000
|
Total
|
Up to Rs 46,000
-
The Jazz is offered with the benefits of up to Rs 46,000, the highest in its segment. That said, these benefits are not in the form of price discounts, but as free accessories worth up to Rs 18,000.
-
The cash discount and free accessories cannot be clubbed together.
-
The premium hatchback is priced between Rs 7.65 lakh to Rs 9.89 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Note: The benefits may vary depending on your chosen variant and location. Hence, we request you to contact your nearest dealerships for full details.
