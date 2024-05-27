Published On May 27, 2024 08:01 AM By Ansh for Kia EV9

Out of the three EVs Kia is planning to bring, two are international models and one will be an electric version of the Carens MPV

The Indian EV market is about to evolve rapidly in the next couple of years with tens of launches lined up across brands, segments and prices. One international player – Kia – is planning to expand its EV portfolio in India, and will be bringing these three all-new EVs to the country by 2026 along with a facelift too.

Kia EV9

The first new EV that we’ll see from the Korean manufacturers will be the Kia EV9. This full-size electric SUV will hit Indian shores sometime this year, and is expected to be priced from Rs 80 lakh (ex-showroom). Internationally, the EV9 comes with a 99.8 kWh battery pack with two powertrain options: a single-motor rear-wheel-drive setup that makes 204 PS and 350 Nm, and a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup that makes 383 PS and 700 Nm. In both setups, the EV9 gets a WLTP claimed range of over 600 km.

It gets features like dual 12.3-inch screens (touchscreen infotainment and digital driver’s display), 14-speaker Meridian sound system, vehicle-to-load (V2L), 9 airbags, and a 360-degree camera. Also, this is the only production-spec car in the world to come with level 3 autonomous driving, but the India-spec model might be limited to level 2 ADAS features only.

Kia EV3

The manufacturer’s newest EV to make its global debut is the Kia EV3, a compact electric SUV. It will be making its way to India as well, perhaps as an electric alternative to the similarly sized Kia Seltos. The EV3 is expected to be priced from Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom) and can enter the Indian market by 2026.

Globally, it is offered with two battery packs: 58.3 kWh and 81.4 kWh, but the India-spec version will most likely be offered with the smaller battery pack. It will come with a single electric motor to drive the front wheels, making 204 PS and 283 Nm, and will offer a claimed range of over 400 km in the global version. In terms of features, it will get dual 12.3-inch screens, touch-based climate controls, panoramic sunroof, vehicle-to-load, multiple airbags and a full suite of level 2 ADAS features like lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and autonomous emergency braking.

Kia Carens EV

One of Kia’s region-specific EVs for countries like India will be the electric version of the Carens MPV. The Kia Carens EV is expected to be priced from Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom), and is set to be launched sometime next year.

While the details of its battery pack and powertrain are not yet revealed, it is expected to offer a claimed range of around 400-500 km. Its features will be similar to that of the ICE Carens like dual 10.25-inch displays, automatic climate control, wireless phone charging, ventilated front seats, sunroof, 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), and it can also get some ADAS features.

Kia EV6 Facelift

The EV6 was Kia’s debut EV product to be based on the E-GMP platform meant exclusively for battery electric vehicles. It was also the brand’s first electric model in India, launched in 2022. Now, the EV6 has been given a global facelift with increased battery capacity and design updates to the front end. We expect this facelifted Kia EV6 to make its way to India as well within the next 12-18 months, priced at a premium over the current EV6 which starts at Rs 60.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

Expect the same premium cabin with added features, still equipped with dual 12.3-inch screens for the touchscreen infotainment unit and driver’s display, multi-zone touch-based climate control, powered seats and a level 2 ADAS suite. In terms of range, we can once again expect an ARAI-claimed figure north of 700 km, with a realistic range somewhere around 500 km.

All these EVs are planned till 2026 and Kia might bring more of its global EVs after that. Till then, we know that these will be entering the Indian market, and would like to know which one are you the most excited about. Let us know in the comment below.