Published On Jun 02, 2024 04:41 PM By Shreyash for Tata Altroz Racer

The Altroz Racer will come with a more powerful 120 PS 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine borrowed from the Tata Nexon

Select Tata dealerships were already accepting orders for the Altroz Racer offline.

Over the regular Altroz, its ‘Racer’ version will come with a 6-speed manual transmission.

To get sportier styling elements like blacked out wheels, dual exhaust tips, and ‘Racer’ graphics.

Will also get additional features like bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen, ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera, and 6 airbags.

Could be priced from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Tata Altroz Racer is set to be launched this month to take on the Hyundai i20 N Line, with its more powerful turbo-petrol engine and sportier looks. Ahead of its launch, the automaker has now also opened its order books for the same. If you are planning to book one, here’s what you need to know about the Altroz Racer.

Enhanced Styling

Tata will not make any changes to the design or shape of its premium hatchback under the ‘Racer’ moniker, but rather it will have some styling elements that will make it look sportier over the standard Tata Altroz. These changes include revised grille and dual-tip exhaust based on the test mule sightings so far. It also has dual white stripes running from the hood to the end of the roof, as shown in one of the recent teasers. It even has a ‘Racer’ badge on the front fenders.

Inside, there will be no changes to the cabin layout, however it will feature different black leatherette seat upholstery with ‘Racer’ graphics. It will also get themed ambient lighting which will be different from that of its regular version.

More Features

Tata will offer the Altroz Racer with additional features over the regular Altroz. These include a bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a new 7-inch fully digital driver’s display, ventilated front seats, and heads up display. The ‘Racer’ version of the Altroz will also get a 360-degree camera and six airbags.

More Powerful Engine

It will get a more powerful 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine from Tata Nexon. Its specifications have been detailed below:

Altroz Racer Altroz i-Turbo Engine 1.2-litre turbo-petrol 1.2-litre turbo-petrol Power 120 PS 110 PS Torque 170 Nm 140 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT 5-speed MT

While the Tata Altroz Racer will be mated to a 6-speed manual transmission instead of a 5-speed manual offered with regular Altroz, it may also get the option of an automatic transmission at a later stage.

Also, The Altroz Racer for now is expected to be sold alongside the Altroz i-Turbo.

Expected Price

The Tata Altroz Racer is expected to be priced from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). The Altroz Racer will take on the Hyundai i20 N Line.

