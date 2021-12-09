The Jeep Compass Now Costs Up To Rs 58,000 More Than Before
Published On Dec 09, 2021 06:40 PM By Dhruv for Jeep Compass
The Jeep Compass goes up against cars like the Citroen C5 Aircross, Hyundai Tucson and Volkswagen Tiguan
American carmaker Jeep has hiked the prices of its least expensive offering in India, the Compass. Barring the base level Sport DCT petrol-automatic variant, all variants of the SUV have seen a uniform hike of Rs 50,000. The Sport DCT (petrol) variant on the other hand saw a hike of Rs 58,000. Take a look at the before and after prices in the table below:
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
Petrol
|
Sport (Manual)
|
Rs 17.29 lakh
|
Rs 17.79 lakh
|
Rs 50,000
|
Sport DCT
|
Rs 19.79 lakh
|
Rs 20.37 lakh
|
Rs 58,000
|
Longitude (O) DCT
|
Rs 21.59 lakh
|
Rs 22.09 lakh
|
Rs 50,000
|
Limited (O) DCT
|
Rs 23.69 lakh
|
Rs 24.19 lakh
|
Rs 50,000
|
Limited 80th Anniversary DCT
|
Rs 24.16 lakh
|
Rs 24.66 lakh
|
Rs 50,000
|
Model S DCT
|
Rs 25.84 lakh
|
Rs 26.34 lakh
|
Rs 50,000
|
Diesel Manual
|
Sport
|
Rs 18.99 lakh
|
Rs 19.49 lakh
|
Rs 50,000
|
Longitude (O)
|
Rs 20.79 lakh
|
Rs 21.29 lakh
|
Rs 50,000
|
Limited (O)
|
Rs 22.89 lakh
|
Rs 23.39 lakh
|
Rs 50,000
|
Limited 80th Anniversary
|
Rs 23.36 lakh
|
Rs 23.86 lakh
|
Rs 50,000
|
Model S
|
Rs 25.04 lakh
|
Rs 25.54 lakh
|
Rs 50,000
|
Diesel Automatic
|
Limited (O)
|
Rs 26.69 lakh
|
Rs 27.19 lakh
|
Rs 50,000
|
Limited 80th Anniversary
|
Rs 27.16 lakh
|
Rs 27.66 lakh
|
Rs 50,000
|
Model S
|
Rs 28.84 lakh
|
Rs 29.34 lakh
|
Rs 50,000
The facelifted Compass was launched at the start of the 2021, and the updates saw the SUV become a more premium offering than before. A 10.1-inch touchscreen, an Alpine sound system, a digital instrument cluster, leatherette upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are some of the features found onboard.
Jeep offers the Compass with two engines - one petrol and one diesel. The petrol engine is a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine, which can be mated to a 6-speed manual transmission, or a 7-speed dual clutch transmission (DCT). The diesel engine is a 2-litre unit which can also be specced with a 6-speed manual transmission, or a 9-speed automatic transmission (torque converter). There is an 4WD (four-wheel drive) system but it can only be specced with the diesel-automatic powertrain.
With its revised price range, the Jeep Compass once again locks horns with the Citroen C5 Aircross, Hyundai Tucson and Volkswagen Tiguan. Its lower variants also go up against the top-end trims of the Tata Harrier and Mahindra XUV700.
