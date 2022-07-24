Modified On Jul 24, 2022 12:25 PM By Sonny for Mahindra Scorpio N

It should benefit from all the same improvements in ride and handling as the new Scorpio

The all-new Mahindra Scorpio N is the brand’s latest offering built on a ladder-frame platform. It is a heavily “revamped” version of the platform that also underpins the current three-door Thar. Mahindra’s head of Automotive Product Development head has confirmed to us that Mahindra will base the upcoming five-door Thar on the same platform as the Scorpio N.

What exactly did Mahindra change for the Scorpio N platform?

For the Scorpio N, Mahindra focussed primarily on improving the SUV’s handling and ride quality, especially at highway speeds. The biggest difference from the Thar platform, apart from the increased length and wider track, is the increased stiffness.

“It's a third generation chassis, same as the Thar (current one), but both are different,” stated R Velusamy, Senior Vice President, Head - Automotive Product Development, MRV, Mahindra. He also mentioned that 81 percent of the Scorpio N’s frame is made of high strength steel, adding “We have made so many changes to make the platform very very stiff.”

The other big change for the Scorpio N is the all-new penta-link rear suspension for improved ride quality. Combined with the wider stance, the rear of the tall SUV is expected to feel more planted, especially while cornering.

These changes will be carried forward to the five-door Thar

Mahindra has confirmed that the longer and more practical version of the country’s best-selling lifestyle off-roader will indeed be based on the stiffer platform that was developed for the Scorpio N. “We will tweak it a little bit depending on the length, but we will build it on this (Scorpio N’s platform)” added Mahindra’s automotive product head.

It is also expected to get the same pentalink rear suspension at the rear. However, ee expect the five-door Thar to be shorter than the 4.7m long Scorpio N which is a three-row offering.

As a result, the five-door Thar should feel like a more complete package than just an extended version of the three-door model. The added stiffness, new suspension and wider track will surely make it feel more stable on the road which would be an improvement over the current Thar. For reference, the standard Thar is a 4m product, while Scorpio is a 4.7m long vehicle. Also, the Scorpio N’s track (distance between the two wheels on an axle) is 60mm wider than the Thar. Meanwhile the increased proportions will make it a more practical model with space for rear passengers to be comfortable and usable luggage space too.

In terms of engines, Mahindra is unlikely to introduce any new powertrains with the five-door Thar, but it should be more powerful than the current three-door model. It is expected to be offered with the same 2-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines as the regular Thar and the Scorpio N along with their manual and automatic transmissions. However, Mahindra may not offer the elongated Thar with 4WD as standard, unlike the three-door version, to make the body style more accessible.

The more practical five-door Thar is expected to be launched in 2023, with a possible debut at the Auto Expo in January. Its closest rivals will be the upcoming five-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny and perhaps a five-door version of the Force Gurkha as well. Both of these products are also expected in 2023.

Read More on : Mahindra Scorpio N diesel