Modified On Feb 16, 2022 06:17 PM By Rohit for Tata Punch

All four SUVs will be available in a new golden shade with a bunch of cosmetic differences over their standard versions

Recently released teasers from Tata showed a rhino badge on the front fenders.

The Punch’s special edition even had ‘Kaziranga’ inscribed on its door sill guard.

Tata could even make a few cosmetic changes on the inside of these SUVs.

All four models are likely to continue with their respective petrol and diesel engines.

Tata could price them at a premium over their regular counterparts.

Tata Motors has announced a special limited edition for its entire SUV lineup. Called the ‘Kaziranga Edition’, it will soon be available for the Punch, Nexon, Harrier, and Safari. The carmaker had already revealed the Punch Kaziranga Edition during the two-day auction event of the IPL 2022.

Back then, the carmaker had even shared a video, showing the Punch Kaziranga Edition. It has now released a teaser video showing the Punch, Nexon, and Harrier’s special editions. All of them were shown in a new golden shade with blacked-out alloy wheels. They were also sporting a badge of the Great Indian one-horned rhinoceros, which Kaziranga is famous for.

In the previously shared video, even the Punch’s door sill guard was visible and had ‘Kaziranga’ inscribed on it along with the rhino’s emblem. While the interior wasn’t showcased in detail, Tata could make a couple of cosmetic changes, including a revised upholstery.

We are not expecting any changes under the hood of these SUVs. The engine and gearbox options of each SUV are as follows:

Punch- 1.2-litre petrol engine (86PS/113Nm); a standard 5-speed MT and an optional 5-speed AMT

Nexon- 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol (120PS/170Nm) and 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel (110PS/260Nm). Both can be paired with a standard 6-speed MT or an optional 6-speed AMT.

Harrier and Safari- 2-litre diesel (170PS/350Nm), a standard 6-speed MT and an optional 6-speed AT

All the limited edition models of the four Tata SUVs are likely to command a premium over their standard variants. The Punch and Nexon are priced from Rs 5.64 lakh and Rs 7.39 lakh onwards, respectively. On the other hand, Tata retails the Harrier from Rs 14.49 lakh, while the Safari’s prices start at Rs 50,000 more than the Harrier.

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

