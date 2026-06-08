Tata Soon To Launch The Sierra EV: Here's What To Expect

Tata Motors launched the Sierra at the end of 2025, featuring a modern design and advanced technology. Alongside the Sierra, the promotional video also showcased the Sierra EV. This EV is soon going to be launched, so here's a detailed overview of the upcoming Sierra EV, where we examine the features expected, powertrain options, and design changes.

Tata Sierra EV: Design

As we know, Tata has teased the production-spec Sierra EV through their teaser showcasing the design.

Looking at the teaser, it confirms that in the exterior of the Sierra EV, the major difference appears at the front of the vehicle. At the front, the Sierra EV gets a closed-off, body-coloured front grille, which adds to the minimal theme of this vehicle. Like its ICE sibling, it gets signature LED DRLs, but the EV gets a single strip, as compared to the ICE version. The Sierra EV also differs in the positioning of the headlamps, which are integrated with the bumpers separately, as compared to the ICE version. The Sierra EV gets the Tata logo at the front on the body-coloured panel, and the Sierra naming above it, is going to be omitted.

The side profile of the EV has an overall similar silhouette compared to its ICE sibling; the only noticeable difference is the design of the alloy wheels, which are slightly different. It will feature the alpine window-like style behind the rear seats. The interior might also be shared with the ICE-powered Sierra, which could also feature a three-screen layout on the EV as well. It could also be coming with different colour options to distinguish the EV better.

Tata Sierra EV: Features And Safety

Regarding features, it could include the same three 10.25-inch screens, with two serving as the main infotainment and driver's instrument cluster, and the third one being in front of the passenger seat for entertainment purposes. This infotainment screen will feature wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a panoramic sunroof, a JBL sound system, ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, and possibly multi-colour ambient lighting.

In terms of safety, it could be equipped with Level-2 ADAS tech, a 360-degree camera with front and rear parking sensors, multiple airbags, ESC, and a tyre pressure monitoring system. It is expected to also come with vehicle-to-load (V2L) and vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) charging features as well.

Tata Sierra EV: Expected Powertrain

The Sierra EV is expected to come with multiple battery pack options and is likely to have a range of up to 500 km. From the teaser, we can expect this to come with an All-Wheel Drive option, as it is shown driving around the dunes. Recently, a test mule was spotted which suggested it could also be coming with multi-link suspension, which could improve the ride and handling characteristics of the Sierra EV.

Price And Rivals

The price of the Sierra EV is expected to starting from Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom) and will compete against rivals such as Hyundai Creta Electric, VinFast VF 6, Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella, MG ZS EV, Mahindra BE 6 and Maruti eVitara.