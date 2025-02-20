Tata Sierra Spied Testing For The First Time

The revived Tata Sierra, expected to launch later this year, could go on sale as an EV first followed by the ICE version

The new Tata Sierra has been spotted testing for the first time after both the EV and ICE version were showcased in concept versions at previous editions of Auto Expo. It must be noted that in the 2025 edition, Tata showcased the ICE version of the Sierra concept for the first time. Expected to launch later this year, the Sierra is expected to go on sale as an EV first, followed by the ICE version. Let us have a quick look at spy shots to see what we can discern about the Tata Sierra.

What Do The Spy Shots Reveal?

First things first, it remains to be seen if this particular test mule is the EV or the ICE version, as it has been heavily camouflaged. But what we can see is a design that’s nearly identical to the concept with a similar LED headlight setup. An air dam is also visible on the lower bumper. And though not visible here, the final production-spec model is expected to get a full-width light bar.

The side profile is a callback to the iconic design of the 90s Sierra, which has been modernised

with flush door handles. Though not visible here, it will get a revised version of the iconic Alpine rear windows from the original car. While the model showcased at the Auto Expo 2025 stood on alloy wheels, the test mule was seen driving on steel wheels.

The rear is heavily camouflaged, with only the taillamps and rear window visible. The concept model showcased at the Auto Expo 2025 featured connected LED tail lamps, a roof-mounted spoiler and Sierra badging in the middle.

Tata Sierra Expected Features

The interior of the Tata Sierra test mule is yet to be seen. However, we expect it to be loaded with features such as a 12.3-inch triple-screen setup, a wireless phone charger, and a panoramic sunroof. Other expected features include dual-zone auto AC, ventilated front seats with powered functionality, and a premium JBL sound system.

In terms of safety, the Sierra is expected to be equipped with 6 airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control, ISOFIX child seat anchorage, and Level 2 ADAS.

Tata Sierra Expected Powertrain

Powertrain details of the Tata Sierra have not been revealed, but we expect it to have a petrol and diesel engine, the specifications of which are as follows:

Engine 1.5-litre turbo petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 170 PS 118 PS Torque 280 Nm 260 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT*, 7-speed DCT^ 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT^

*MT= Manual Transmission

^DCT= Dual clutch transmission

Tata Sierra Expected Price And Rivals

The starting price of Tata Sierra is expected to be around Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom). It will go up against the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, MG Astor, and Honda Elevate.

