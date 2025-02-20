Check Out The Exterior And Interior Of The Mid-spec HTK Plus Variant Of The Kia Syros In 7 Real-life Images

The HTK Plus is being offered with features like a 12.3-inch touchscreen, a panoramic sunroof, and a rear parking camera

The Kia Syros was launched recently as the more premium subcompact SUV offering in the country, and it sits between the Kia Sonet and Kia Seltos in the automaker's lineup. Kia offers the Syros in six broad variants: HTK, HTK(O), HTK Plus, HTX, HTX Plus, and HTX Plus(O). Let’s check out how the mid-spec HTK Plus variant of the Syros looks in 7 real-life images.

Front

The front of the Syros’ HTK Plus variant closely resembles that of both the HTK (O) and the higher-spec versions. However, unlike those higher trims that come with LED headlights, the Syros HTK Plus features halogen headlights and misses out on LED DRLs. The bumper maintains its bold design and incorporates a silver skid plate.

Side

Being a mid-spec trim, it comes equipped with 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels available for both diesel and petrol models and includes wheel covers. It also includes flush door handles, silver accents on the doors, and silver roof rails. The turn indicators are also integrated into the outside rear view mirrors (ORVMs).

Rear

In the rear, there is hardly any visible difference between the HTK Plus and other Syros variants. However, it does lack LED tail lights. The bumper retains its design and incorporates a silver skid plate, giving it a bold appearance. The tail gate has a ‘T-GDi’ badge which indicates that this particular variant shown here is a turbo-petrol variant.

Interior

Kia offers the mid-spec Syros HTK Plus with dual tone blue and grey interior with mint green accents. Features on board the HTK Plus variant of the Syros includes a 12.3-inch touchscreen, semi-digital driver’s display, panoramic sunroof, and driver seat height adjustment. Its safety features include 6 airbags, cruise control, a rear parking camera, traction control, electronic stability control, and rear parking sensors.

To enhance rear passenger comfort, the vehicle includes AC vents and sunblinds, but it lacks a rear center armrest.

Powertrain Options

The Kia Syros HTK Plus is available with both turbo-petrol and diesel engine options:

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 120 PS 116 PS Torque 172 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT

Kia has offered this variant of the Syros with both turbo-petrol and diesel engine options. The turbo-petrol can be had in both 6-speed manual and 7-speed dual clutch automatic transmission options.

Expected Price And Rivals

Kia has priced the Kia Syros HTK Plus between Rs 11.50 lakh and Rs 12.80 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It takes on the likes of the subcompact SUVs like Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Skoda Kylaq, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV 3XO, and Kia Sonet.

