Tata Sierra Set To Be Launched In November 2025

The Sierra will debut in its ICE version first this November, followed by the EV sometime later

Tata Sierra fans can rejoice! The Tata Sierra is set to be launched in the coming month, November 2025. We’ve long been waiting for the iconic nameplate to make its comeback, having seen multiple spy shots of the camouflaged car doing rounds. While the Sierra will also show up in both ICE and EV versions in typical Tata fashion, the SUV will be launched in its fossil fuel avatar first.

We last saw the Sierra undisguised in its near-production concept form at the Auto Expo 2025, and here’s all we know about it:

Design

The Tata Sierra is finally making a comeback, and while it will stay true to the original’s iconic styling, it will get plenty of modern design elements to stand out in today’s SUV crowd. Up front, the Sierra will get a gloss-black grille flanked by rectangular split LED headlamps. The bumper will have an aggressive shape with a chunky skid plate to give it a dash of ruggedness.

From the side, the SUV will maintain its boxy silhouette, with the iconic ‘alpine window’ design. But it won’t be a single glass pane like the OG Sierra as this time around, the new one is going to be a four-door offering. It will also have flush door handles and stylish dual-tone alloy wheels.

At the back, slim connected LED taillights and a roof-mounted spoiler give it a dash of modernity.

Interior And Features

Inside, the Sierra will have a connected triple-screen layout as seen in the test mules earlier. The infotainment and passenger screens will be noticeably larger than the driver’s display. It will also get a four-spoke steering wheel with Tata’s illuminated logo, dual-zone climate control, and other creature comforts such as a panoramic sunroof, wireless charger, ventilated front seats, and a JBL sound system, as seen in other Tata SUVs.

On the safety front, the upcoming SUV is likely to include multiple airbags, front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, and a Level 2 advanced driver assistance suite (ADAS) suite.

Expected Powertrain

The specifications of the 2025 Tata Sierra are expected to be as follows:

Engine 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Transmission* 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT Power 170 PS 118 PS Torque 280 Nm 260 Nm

DCT - dual clutch transmission

Expected Price & Rivals

The 2025 Tata Sierra will likely be priced from Rs 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). It will rival other SUVs like Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Maruti Victoris, Volkswagen Taigun, and Honda Elevate.