Tata Sierra Has Achieved A Delivery Milestone, Know More Here

Tata Motors has now announced that it has delivered more than 10,000 units of the Sierra after receiving more than 70,000 bookings on its very first day. With so many of these SUVs now out on the roads, here is a recap of all you should know about it:

More About The Tata Sierra

Tata Motors’ Sierra nameplate has been revived after a hiatus of more than two decades, this time around taking the avatar of a compact SUV. In terms of the styling, it gets a blend of futuristic and retro-inspired design elements with a minimalistic theme. Up front you have the thinnest LED light bar, which runs across the width of the car, a gloss black grille with slim headlamps and a silver skid plate at the bottom.

The side profile is boxy, but also has modern elements like flush-door handles, piano-black cladding and 19-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. Tata has also added a black applique above the rear windows to mimic the curved look of the original Sierra.

The rear-end is classy and simple with a flat tailgate, connected LED taillamp cluster and chunky cladding on the bumper with a silver skid plate.

Note: Tata had also previously announced that it will gift a Sierra to each player of the World Cup-winning Indian Women’s Cricket Team.

Key feature highlights of the Sierra include a three-screen layout consisting of: 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 12.3-inch passenger entertainment display and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a panoramic sunroof, 6-way power-adjustable driver seat, rear sunshade, wireless charger, dual-zone climate control and ambient lighting.

Safety equipment includes Level 2 ADAS(advanced driver assistance system), 7 airbags, electronic stability control, electronic parking brake with auto-hold, hill hold assist and front and rear parking sensors.

Three engines are on offer with both manual and automatic gearbox options. Here are the detailed specifications:

Engine 1.5-litre NA Petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 106 PS 160 PS 116 PS Torque 145 Nm 253 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed manual/7-speed DCT 6-speed AT 6-speed manual/6-speed AT

DCT- Dual clutch transmission (automatic), AT- torque converter automatic transmission

Price & Rivals

The Sierra can be had in a choice of 7 broad variants, which are priced between Rs 11.49 lakh to Rs 21.29 lakh (ex-showroom).

Rivals for the Sierra include the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Victoris, Maruti Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, Toyota Hyryder, Renault Duster, Skoda Kushaq Facelift, Honda Elevate, and MG Astor.