2023 Hyundai Verna Variants Explained: Which Variant Should You Buy?
The carmaker is offering the sixth-generation Verna in four broad variants: EX, S, SX and SX(O)
The sixth-gen Hyundai Verna – with a fresh design language and new features – entered the Indian market recently. Hyundai no longer offers its compact sedan with a diesel engine option but packs a segment-leading turbo-petrol engine instead. If you are worried about which variant to pick, fret not; we have you covered with the facts and figures to help you out.
Before diving right into it, let’s get the basic numbers out of the way:
|
Engine
|
1.5-litre Naturally Aspirated (N.A.) Petrol
|
1.5-litre Turbo-petrol
|
Power
|
115PS
|
160PS
|
Torque
|
144Nm
|
253Nm
|
Transmission
|
6-speed MT/ CVT
|
6-speed MT/ 7-speed DCT
The Verna gets three drive modes as well: Eco, Normal and Sport.
Hyundai is offering the compact sedan in nine total exterior finishes:
-
Atlas White
-
Atlas White with black roof
-
Fiery Red
-
Fiery Red with black roof
-
Tellurian Brown (new)
-
Typhoon Silver
-
Titan Grey
-
Abyss Black
-
Starry Night
Here’s the variant-wise pricing of the new Verna:
|
Variant
|
1.5-litre N.A. Petrol
|
1.5-litre Turbo-petrol
|
MT
|
CVT
|
MT
|
DCT
|
EX
|
Rs 10.90 lakh
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
S
|
Rs 11.96 lakh
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
SX
|
Rs 12.99 lakh
|
Rs 14.24 lakh
|
Rs 14.84 lakh*
|
Rs 16.08 lakh*
|
SX(O)
|
Rs 14.66 lakh
|
Rs 16.20 lakh
|
Rs 15.99 lakh*
|
Rs 17.38 lakh*
*These variants can also be had in a dual-tone paint option at the same price
Here’s our brief analysis and verdict of every variant. For a detailed insight, just click on the desired variant’s name.
|
Variant
|
Verdict
|
Covers only the basics with just enough focus on safety; consider only if on a strict budget with plans to accessorise
|
The true entry variant with useful extra features at a justified premium
|
Recommended variant, especially for CVT automatic or as entry-level turbo variant
|
Pick it only if you want a top-spec petrol-CVT or turbo variant, loaded with feel-good features and ADAS.
All prices are introductory ex-showroom pan-India
