2023 Hyundai Verna Variants Explained: Which Variant Should You Buy?

The carmaker is offering the sixth-generation Verna in four broad variants: EX, S, SX and SX(O)

The sixth-gen Hyundai Verna – with a fresh design language and new features – entered the Indian market recently. Hyundai no longer offers its compact sedan with a diesel engine option but packs a segment-leading turbo-petrol engine instead. If you are worried about which variant to pick, fret not; we have you covered with the facts and figures to help you out.

Before diving right into it, let’s get the basic numbers out of the way:

Engine 1.5-litre Naturally Aspirated (N.A.) Petrol 1.5-litre Turbo-petrol Power 115PS 160PS Torque 144Nm 253Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/ CVT 6-speed MT/ 7-speed DCT

The Verna gets three drive modes as well: Eco, Normal and Sport.

Hyundai is offering the compact sedan in nine total exterior finishes:

Atlas White

Atlas White with black roof

Fiery Red

Fiery Red with black roof

Tellurian Brown (new)

Typhoon Silver

Titan Grey

Abyss Black

Starry Night

Here’s the variant-wise pricing of the new Verna:

Variant 1.5-litre N.A. Petrol 1.5-litre Turbo-petrol MT CVT MT DCT EX Rs 10.90 lakh – – – S Rs 11.96 lakh – – – SX Rs 12.99 lakh Rs 14.24 lakh Rs 14.84 lakh* Rs 16.08 lakh* SX(O) Rs 14.66 lakh Rs 16.20 lakh Rs 15.99 lakh* Rs 17.38 lakh*

*These variants can also be had in a dual-tone paint option at the same price

Here’s our brief analysis and verdict of every variant. For a detailed insight, just click on the desired variant’s name.

Variant Verdict EX Covers only the basics with just enough focus on safety; consider only if on a strict budget with plans to accessorise S The true entry variant with useful extra features at a justified premium SX Recommended variant, especially for CVT automatic or as entry-level turbo variant SX(O) Pick it only if you want a top-spec petrol-CVT or turbo variant, loaded with feel-good features and ADAS.

All prices are introductory ex-showroom pan-India

