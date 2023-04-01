2023 Hyundai Verna Variants Explained: Which Variant Should You Buy?

Modified On Apr 01, 2023 10:02 AM By Rohit for Hyundai Verna

The carmaker is offering the sixth-generation Verna in four broad variants: EX, S, SX and SX(O)

Hyundai Verna

The sixth-gen Hyundai Verna – with a fresh design language and new features – entered the Indian market recently. Hyundai no longer offers its compact sedan with a diesel engine option but packs a segment-leading turbo-petrol engine instead. If you are worried about which variant to pick, fret not; we have you covered with the facts and figures to help you out.

Before diving right into it, let’s get the basic numbers out of the way:

Hyundai Verna "Auto" badge

Engine

1.5-litre Naturally Aspirated (N.A.) Petrol

1.5-litre Turbo-petrol

Power

115PS

160PS

Torque

144Nm

253Nm

Transmission

6-speed MT/ CVT

6-speed MT/ 7-speed DCT

The Verna gets three drive modes as well: Eco, Normal and Sport.

Hyundai is offering the compact sedan in nine total exterior finishes:

  • Atlas White

  • Atlas White with black roof

  • Fiery Red

  • Fiery Red with black roof

  • Tellurian Brown (new)

  • Typhoon Silver

  • Titan Grey

  • Abyss Black

  • Starry Night

Here’s the variant-wise pricing of the new Verna:

Variant

1.5-litre N.A. Petrol

1.5-litre Turbo-petrol

MT

CVT

MT

DCT

EX

Rs 10.90 lakh

S

Rs 11.96 lakh

SX

Rs 12.99 lakh

Rs 14.24 lakh

Rs 14.84 lakh*

Rs 16.08 lakh*

SX(O)

Rs 14.66 lakh

Rs 16.20 lakh

Rs 15.99 lakh*

Rs 17.38 lakh*

*These variants can also be had in a dual-tone paint option at the same price

Hyundai Verna rear

Here’s our brief analysis and verdict of every variant. For a detailed insight, just click on the desired variant’s name.

Variant

Verdict

EX

Covers only the basics with just enough focus on safety; consider only if on a strict budget with plans to accessorise

S

The true entry variant with useful extra features at a justified premium

SX

Recommended variant, especially for CVT automatic or as entry-level turbo variant

SX(O)

Pick it only if you want a top-spec petrol-CVT or turbo variant, loaded with feel-good features and ADAS.

All prices are introductory ex-showroom pan-India

R
Published by
Rohit
Write your Comment on Hyundai Verna

