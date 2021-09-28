Tata Punch Variants And Colour Options Leaked

Published On Sep 28, 2021 08:19 AM By Tarun for Tata Punch

Four trims, six colour options, a plethora of features - the Tata Punch promises to pack quite a punch

The Punch likely to be offered in Pure, Adventure, Accomplished, and Creative trims.

If so, it will be the first Tata car without its regular variant nomenclature: XE, XM, XT and XZ.

Might be offered in six colour options: White, Grey, Stonehenge, Orange, Blue, and Urban Bronze.

The Punch SUV will feature a flat-bottom steering wheel, cruise control, a semi-digital instrument cluster, a free-floating touchscreen infotainment system, and auto AC.

Will be powered by an 86PS 1.2-litre petrol engine, paired to 5-speed manual and AMT units.

The variant and colour details of the Tata Punch have been leaked ahead of its unveiling on October 4. Its unofficial pre-bookings are underway and the launch is likely to happen in the first half of October.

Trims Gearbox options Pure Manual Adventure Manual/AMT Accomplished Manual Creative Manual/AMT

The Punch is likely to be offered in Pure, Adventure, Accomplished and Create trims. This is different from Tata’s usual variant and trim nomenclature, which includes XE, XM, XT and XZ. The AMT variant seems to be offered with the mid-spec Adventure and top-end Creative variants.

Further, the Punch to be available in six colour options: White, Grey, Stonehenge, Orange, Blue, and Urban Bronze. The white, grey and Stonehenge colours will be available in single and dual-tone shades, the rest only in dual-tone.

The Punch will feature a free-floating 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, the Altroz’s 7-inch semi-digital instrument cluster, automatic AC, cruise control, automatic headlamps, connected car technology, and a push-button start/stop. Passenger safety should be covered by dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, and a rear parking camera.

The Punch will get the Tiago and Altroz’s 86PS 1.2-litre petrol engine, mated to 5-speed manual and AMT options. The Altroz’s 110PS 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine is also expected to be offered later.

Tata is expected to price the Punch from around Rs 5.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The Tata Punch will lock horns with the Mahindra KUV100 NXT , Maruti Ignis , and affordable sub-4m SUVs like the Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite.