Between the two, one offers the option of CNG in the base variant itself, while the other is limited to a petrol engine

In India, the entry-level SUV segment is dominated by micro-SUVs, known for their SUV-like design and high ground clearance while being relatively more affordable than bigger SUV offerings. Due to this, many people are choosing micro-SUVs like the Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter instead of hatchbacks. Both SUVs start at around Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), So let's compare their base models to determine which one offers the best value for your money.

Price

Tata Punch Pure Hyundai Exter EX Price Rs 6.13 lakh Rs 6.13 lakh

All Prices are ex-showroom, Delhi

The base variant (Pure) of the Tata Punch is priced at Rs 6.13 lakh, which is the exact same price of the Hyundai Exter’s entry-level EX trim.

Dimensions

Model Tata Punch Hyundai Exter Length 3827 mm 3815 mm Width 1742 mm 1710 mm Height 1615 mm 1631 mm (with roof rails) Wheelbase 2445 mm 2450 mm Ground Clearance 187 mm 185 mm Boot Space 366 litres 391 litres

The Exter is 16 mm taller than the Punch, but the latter is 32 mm wider and 12 mm longer.

Both the micro SUVs offer nearabout the same amount of ground clearance, with the Tata Punch having the slight edge.

The Exter has a wheelbase that is 5 mm longer than the Punch.

In terms of boot space, Exter gets 25 litres extra luggage space then the Punch, at least on paper.

Powertrain

Tata Punch Pure Hyundai Exter EX Engine 1.2-litre N.A. Petrol engine 1.2-litre N.A. Petrol+CNG 1.2-litre N.A. Petrol Power 88 PS 73.5 PS 83 PS Torque 115 Nm 103 Nm 114 Nm Cylinder 3 4 Transmission 5-speed MT 5-speed MT 5-speed MT

The Punch’s 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder petrol unit is slightly more powerful than the Exter’s 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine.

The Tata Punch’s Pure variant is available in both petrol and CNG, whereas Exter EX is only available with petrol engine option.

Both the base-spec variants of the two SUVs are available in manual transmission only.

The same engines in both models also get the choice of a 5-speed AMT in higher variants.

Features

Features Highlights Features Tata Punch Pure Hyundai Exter EX Exterior Halogen headlights

LED Indicators

15-inch steel wheels

Turn indicators on ORVMs Halogen headlights

14-inch steel wheels

LED tail lights Interior All-black cabin theme

Adjustable headrests for front seats Fabric upholstery

All-black cabin theme

Adjustable headrests for rear passengers

12V power socket Comfort and Convenience Central locking

Front power windows

Manual AC

Tilt steering wheel Semi-digital driver’s display

Height adjustable driver’s seat

Steering mounted controls

Central locking

Front power windows

Manual AC

Keyless entry Infotainment N.A. N.A. Safety Dual front airbags

Electronic stability programme

ABS with EBD

Rear parking sensors

ISOFIX child seat anchorages 6 airbags (standard)

ABS with EBD

Seatbelt reminder for all seats

3-point seatbelts for all passengers

Rear parking sensors

ISOFIX child seat anchors

Key Takeaways

Both models have halogen headlights, but the Punch includes turn indicators on the ORVMs. Additionally, the Exter has 14-inch wheels, whereas the Punch comes equipped with larger 15-inch wheels.

Inside, both get an all-black cabin theme. For driver and front passenger comfort, the Punch offers adjustable headrests, though the rear seats have integrated headrests only. In contrast, the Exter comes with integrated headrests at the front and adjustable ones at the rear.

In terms of comfort and convenience, both get similar features, but here Exter gets a couple of extra amenities including a height-adjustable driver seat and steering mounted controls for MID. The Punch offers tilt adjustment in the steering wheel but Exter doesn't get it.

Both the cars don't offer any infotainment or music system in the base variant.

The Exter gets 6 airbags across all the variants while Punch offers dual airbags as standard. The Exter also has a beefier safety net thanks to 3-point seatbelts and seatbelt reminders for all seats.

Verdict

The base-spec Exter EX and Punch Pure are closely matched in terms of overall features. If you want the option of CNG, and a slightly more spacious cabin, then the Punch Pure is an ideal choice. However, if you value a more refined 4-cylinder engine, larger boot and a beefier safety net, the Exter EX variant may be the best option for you. Let us know in the comments which base variant you will select for a budget of around Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom).

