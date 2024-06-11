Tata Punch Pure vs Hyundai Exter EX: Which Base Variant Should You Buy?
Modified On Jun 11, 2024 11:19 PM By Samarth for Tata Punch
Between the two, one offers the option of CNG in the base variant itself, while the other is limited to a petrol engine
In India, the entry-level SUV segment is dominated by micro-SUVs, known for their SUV-like design and high ground clearance while being relatively more affordable than bigger SUV offerings. Due to this, many people are choosing micro-SUVs like the Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter instead of hatchbacks. Both SUVs start at around Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), So let's compare their base models to determine which one offers the best value for your money.
Price
|
Tata Punch Pure
|
Hyundai Exter EX
|
Price
|
Rs 6.13 lakh
|
Rs 6.13 lakh
All Prices are ex-showroom, Delhi
The base variant (Pure) of the Tata Punch is priced at Rs 6.13 lakh, which is the exact same price of the Hyundai Exter’s entry-level EX trim.
Dimensions
|
Model
|
Tata Punch
|
Hyundai Exter
|
Length
|
3827 mm
|
3815 mm
|
Width
|
1742 mm
|
1710 mm
|
Height
|
1615 mm
|
1631 mm (with roof rails)
|
Wheelbase
|
2445 mm
|
2450 mm
|
Ground Clearance
|
187 mm
|
185 mm
|
Boot Space
|
366 litres
|
391 litres
- The Exter is 16 mm taller than the Punch, but the latter is 32 mm wider and 12 mm longer.
-
Both the micro SUVs offer nearabout the same amount of ground clearance, with the Tata Punch having the slight edge.
-
The Exter has a wheelbase that is 5 mm longer than the Punch.
- In terms of boot space, Exter gets 25 litres extra luggage space then the Punch, at least on paper.
Powertrain
|
Tata Punch Pure
|
Hyundai Exter EX
|
Engine
|
1.2-litre N.A. Petrol engine
|
1.2-litre N.A. Petrol+CNG
|
1.2-litre N.A. Petrol
|
Power
|
88 PS
|
73.5 PS
|
83 PS
|
Torque
|
115 Nm
|
103 Nm
|
114 Nm
|
Cylinder
|
3
|
4
|
Transmission
|
5-speed MT
|
5-speed MT
|
5-speed MT
- The Punch’s 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder petrol unit is slightly more powerful than the Exter’s 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine.
-
The Tata Punch’s Pure variant is available in both petrol and CNG, whereas Exter EX is only available with petrol engine option.
-
Both the base-spec variants of the two SUVs are available in manual transmission only.
-
The same engines in both models also get the choice of a 5-speed AMT in higher variants.
Features
|
Features Highlights
|
Features
|
Tata Punch Pure
|
Hyundai Exter EX
|
Exterior
|
|
|
Interior
|
|
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
|
|
Infotainment
|
N.A.
|
N.A.
|
Safety
|
|
Also Read: Tata Altroz Racer vs Tata Altroz: 5 Key Differences Explained
Key Takeaways
-
Both models have halogen headlights, but the Punch includes turn indicators on the ORVMs. Additionally, the Exter has 14-inch wheels, whereas the Punch comes equipped with larger 15-inch wheels.
-
Inside, both get an all-black cabin theme. For driver and front passenger comfort, the Punch offers adjustable headrests, though the rear seats have integrated headrests only. In contrast, the Exter comes with integrated headrests at the front and adjustable ones at the rear.
-
In terms of comfort and convenience, both get similar features, but here Exter gets a couple of extra amenities including a height-adjustable driver seat and steering mounted controls for MID. The Punch offers tilt adjustment in the steering wheel but Exter doesn't get it.
-
Both the cars don't offer any infotainment or music system in the base variant.
-
The Exter gets 6 airbags across all the variants while Punch offers dual airbags as standard. The Exter also has a beefier safety net thanks to 3-point seatbelts and seatbelt reminders for all seats.
Verdict
The base-spec Exter EX and Punch Pure are closely matched in terms of overall features. If you want the option of CNG, and a slightly more spacious cabin, then the Punch Pure is an ideal choice. However, if you value a more refined 4-cylinder engine, larger boot and a beefier safety net, the Exter EX variant may be the best option for you. Let us know in the comments which base variant you will select for a budget of around Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom).
Read More on : Punch AMT
0 out of 0 found this helpful