Tata Punch Pure vs Hyundai Exter EX: Which Base Variant Should You Buy?

Modified On Jun 11, 2024 11:19 PM By Samarth for Tata Punch

Between the two, one offers the option of CNG in the base variant itself, while the other is limited to a petrol engine

Tata Punch Pure vs Hyundai Exter EX

In India, the entry-level SUV segment is dominated by micro-SUVs, known for their SUV-like design and high ground clearance while being relatively more affordable than bigger SUV offerings. Due to this, many people are choosing micro-SUVs like the Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter instead of hatchbacks. Both SUVs start at around Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), So let's compare their base models to determine which one offers the best value for your money.

Price

 

Tata Punch Pure

Hyundai Exter EX

Price

Rs 6.13 lakh

Rs 6.13 lakh

All Prices are ex-showroom, Delhi

The base variant (Pure) of the Tata Punch is priced at Rs 6.13 lakh, which is the exact same price of the Hyundai Exter’s entry-level EX trim. 

Dimensions 

Model

Tata Punch

Hyundai Exter

Length

3827 mm

3815 mm

Width

1742 mm

1710 mm

Height

1615 mm

1631 mm (with roof rails)

Wheelbase

2445 mm

2450 mm

Ground Clearance

187 mm

185 mm

Boot Space

366 litres

391 litres
  • The Exter is 16 mm taller than the Punch, but the latter is 32 mm wider and 12 mm longer.

  • Both the micro SUVs offer nearabout the same amount of ground clearance, with the Tata Punch having the slight edge.

  • The Exter has a wheelbase that is 5 mm longer than the Punch. 

Tata Punch: First Drive Review

  • In terms of boot space, Exter gets 25 litres extra luggage space then the Punch, at least on paper.

Powertrain

 

Tata Punch Pure

Hyundai Exter EX

Engine

1.2-litre N.A. Petrol engine

1.2-litre N.A. Petrol+CNG

1.2-litre N.A. Petrol

Power

88 PS

73.5 PS

83 PS

Torque

115 Nm

103 Nm

114 Nm

Cylinder

3

4

Transmission

5-speed MT

5-speed MT

5-speed MT

Tata Punch: First Drive Review

  • The Punch’s 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder petrol unit is slightly more powerful than the Exter’s 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine.

  • The Tata Punch’s Pure variant is available in both petrol and CNG, whereas Exter EX is only available with petrol engine option.

  • Both the base-spec variants of the two SUVs are available in manual transmission only.

  • The same engines in both models also get the choice of a 5-speed AMT in higher variants. 

Features 

Features Highlights

Features

Tata Punch Pure

Hyundai Exter EX

Exterior
  • Halogen headlights 
  • LED Indicators
  • 15-inch steel wheels
  • Turn indicators on ORVMs
  • Halogen headlights
  • 14-inch steel wheels
  • LED tail lights 

Interior
  • All-black cabin theme
  • Adjustable headrests for front seats
  • Fabric upholstery
  • All-black cabin theme
  • Adjustable headrests for rear passengers
  • 12V power socket

Comfort and Convenience
  • Central locking
  • Front power windows
  • Manual AC
  • Tilt steering wheel
  • Semi-digital driver’s display
  • Height adjustable driver’s seat
  • Steering mounted controls
  • Central locking
  • Front power windows
  • Manual AC
  • Keyless entry

Infotainment

N.A.

N.A.

Safety
  • Dual front airbags
  • Electronic stability programme
  • ABS with EBD
  • Rear parking sensors
  • ISOFIX child seat anchorages
  • 6 airbags (standard)
  • ABS with EBD
  • Seatbelt reminder for all seats
  • 3-point seatbelts for all passengers
  • Rear parking sensors
  • ISOFIX child seat anchors

Also Read: Tata Altroz Racer vs Tata Altroz: 5 Key Differences Explained

Key Takeaways

Tata Punch Pure Variant Front

  • Both models have halogen headlights, but the Punch includes turn indicators on the ORVMs. Additionally, the Exter has 14-inch wheels, whereas the Punch comes equipped with larger 15-inch wheels.

Tata Punch Pure Variant Interiors

  • Inside, both get an all-black cabin theme. For driver and front passenger comfort, the Punch offers adjustable headrests, though the rear seats have integrated headrests only. In contrast, the Exter comes with integrated headrests at the front and adjustable ones at the rear.

  • In terms of comfort and convenience, both get similar features, but here Exter gets a couple of extra amenities including a height-adjustable driver seat and steering mounted controls for MID. The Punch offers tilt adjustment in the steering wheel but Exter doesn't get it. 

  • Both the cars don't offer any infotainment or music system in the base variant. 

Hyundai Exter 6 Airbags

  • The Exter gets 6 airbags across all the variants while Punch offers dual airbags as standard. The Exter also has a beefier safety net thanks to 3-point seatbelts and seatbelt reminders for all seats.

Verdict

The base-spec Exter EX and Punch Pure are closely matched in terms of overall features. If you want the option of CNG, and a slightly more spacious cabin, then the Punch Pure is an ideal choice. However, if you value a more refined 4-cylinder engine, larger boot and a beefier safety net, the Exter EX variant may be the best option for you. Let us know in the comments which base variant you will select for a budget of around Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom).

