Tata Punch Prices: Will It Undercut The Maruti Ignis, Maruti Swift And More?

Published On Oct 16, 2021 08:00 AM By Dhruv for Tata Punch

The new entry-level SUV is likely to offer good value as a hatchback alternative

Manufacturers nowadays have set a new norm of announcing enticing introductory prices at launch and we expect a similar case with the Tata Punch. Since its variant-wise details are already known, we take a guess at how each variant will be priced.

Before we dive deep into the likely prices of the Punch, let’s take a look at its engine specs:

Engine

1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol

Max Power

86PS

Peak Torque

113Nm

Transmission

5-speed MT/5-speed AMT

The Punch will be available in four variants: Pure, Adventure, Accomplished and Creative. It will be offered with the automatic transmission from the one-above-base Adventure variant onwards.

Expected Prices

Variant

Manual

AMT

Pure

Rs 5.5 lakh

NA

Adventure

6.19 lakh

6.79 lakh

Accomplished

6.89 lakh

7.39 lakh

Creative

Rs 7.55 lakh

Rs 8.10 lakh

Tata wil also offer dual tone colour options on the top-spec Creative variant for a likely premium of around Rs 15,000. 

What’s more, Tata Motors is also offering add-on packs for each variant. Take a look at the expected prices of those variants in the table below:

Variant/Additional Pack

Additional features

Expected price

Pure variant gets Rhythm Pack

Audio system, 4 speakers and steering mounted audio controls

Rs 15,000

Adventure variant gets Rhythm Pack

7-inch touchscreen by Harman, 2 tweeters, Android Auto/Apple CarPlay and Reversing camera

Rs 20,000

Accomplished variant Dazzle Pack

16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, LED DRLs, Projector headlamps and black tape on A pillar

Rs 50,000

Creative variant gets iRA Pack

iRA connected car tech

Rs 20,000

All the above given prices are expected to be introductory in nature, and increase after a certain number of bookings have been received by Tata Motors.

The Tata Punch will be a well-equipped, value-for-money car at this pricing. It will take on the Maruti Ignis, Maruti Swift, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Renault Triber. Take a look at how their prices compare in the table below:

Tata Punch

Maruti Ignis

Maruti Swift

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Renault Triber

Rs 5.5 lakh to Rs 8.10 lakh (expected)

Rs 5.10 to Rs 7.47 lakh

Rs 5.85 lakh to Rs 8.67 lakh

Rs 5.28 lakh to Rs 8.50 lakh

Rs 5.50 lakh to Rs 7.95 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom.

The Tata Punch will be launched on October 18.

Published by
Dhruv
Write your Comment on Tata Punch

3 comments
1
S
saurabh sahu
Oct 16, 2021 3:55:57 PM

Top spec creative variant offered only in Dual tone colour options. There’s no monotone colours available for Punch creative. Please clarify what’s the 15000/- additional premium over the creative ?

2
C
cardekho
Oct 16, 2021 5:03:45 PM

Tata will also offer dual-tone colour options on the top-spec Creative variant for a likely premium of around Rs 15,000.

    1
    A
    arun chhatry
    Oct 16, 2021 3:17:56 PM

    TATA should also consider shark fin antenna in punch which will look better

      1
      singh
      Oct 16, 2021 2:50:39 PM

      Tata punch se 17 hours mai Delhi jaa sakte hai

