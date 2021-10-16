Tata Punch Prices: Will It Undercut The Maruti Ignis, Maruti Swift And More?

Published On Oct 16, 2021 08:00 AM By Dhruv for Tata Punch

The new entry-level SUV is likely to offer good value as a hatchback alternative

Manufacturers nowadays have set a new norm of announcing enticing introductory prices at launch and we expect a similar case with the Tata Punch. Since its variant-wise details are already known, we take a guess at how each variant will be priced.

Before we dive deep into the likely prices of the Punch, let’s take a look at its engine specs:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol Max Power 86PS Peak Torque 113Nm Transmission 5-speed MT/5-speed AMT

The Punch will be available in four variants: Pure, Adventure, Accomplished and Creative. It will be offered with the automatic transmission from the one-above-base Adventure variant onwards.

Expected Prices

Variant Manual AMT Pure Rs 5.5 lakh NA Adventure 6.19 lakh 6.79 lakh Accomplished 6.89 lakh 7.39 lakh Creative Rs 7.55 lakh Rs 8.10 lakh

Tata wil also offer dual tone colour options on the top-spec Creative variant for a likely premium of around Rs 15,000.

What’s more, Tata Motors is also offering add-on packs for each variant. Take a look at the expected prices of those variants in the table below:

Variant/Additional Pack Additional features Expected price Pure variant gets Rhythm Pack Audio system, 4 speakers and steering mounted audio controls Rs 15,000 Adventure variant gets Rhythm Pack 7-inch touchscreen by Harman, 2 tweeters, Android Auto/Apple CarPlay and Reversing camera Rs 20,000 Accomplished variant Dazzle Pack 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, LED DRLs, Projector headlamps and black tape on A pillar Rs 50,000 Creative variant gets iRA Pack iRA connected car tech Rs 20,000

All the above given prices are expected to be introductory in nature, and increase after a certain number of bookings have been received by Tata Motors.

The Tata Punch will be a well-equipped, value-for-money car at this pricing. It will take on the Maruti Ignis, Maruti Swift, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Renault Triber. Take a look at how their prices compare in the table below:

Tata Punch Maruti Ignis Maruti Swift Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Renault Triber Rs 5.5 lakh to Rs 8.10 lakh (expected) Rs 5.10 to Rs 7.47 lakh Rs 5.85 lakh to Rs 8.67 lakh Rs 5.28 lakh to Rs 8.50 lakh Rs 5.50 lakh to Rs 7.95 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom.

The Tata Punch will be launched on October 18.

