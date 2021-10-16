Tata Punch Prices: Will It Undercut The Maruti Ignis, Maruti Swift And More?
The new entry-level SUV is likely to offer good value as a hatchback alternative
Manufacturers nowadays have set a new norm of announcing enticing introductory prices at launch and we expect a similar case with the Tata Punch. Since its variant-wise details are already known, we take a guess at how each variant will be priced.
Before we dive deep into the likely prices of the Punch, let’s take a look at its engine specs:
|
Engine
|
1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol
|
Max Power
|
86PS
|
Peak Torque
|
113Nm
|
Transmission
|
5-speed MT/5-speed AMT
The Punch will be available in four variants: Pure, Adventure, Accomplished and Creative. It will be offered with the automatic transmission from the one-above-base Adventure variant onwards.
Expected Prices
|
Variant
|
Manual
|
AMT
|
Pure
|
Rs 5.5 lakh
|
NA
|
Adventure
|
6.19 lakh
|
6.79 lakh
|
Accomplished
|
6.89 lakh
|
7.39 lakh
|
Creative
|
Rs 7.55 lakh
|
Rs 8.10 lakh
Tata wil also offer dual tone colour options on the top-spec Creative variant for a likely premium of around Rs 15,000.
What’s more, Tata Motors is also offering add-on packs for each variant. Take a look at the expected prices of those variants in the table below:
|
Variant/Additional Pack
|
Additional features
|
Expected price
|
Pure variant gets Rhythm Pack
|
Audio system, 4 speakers and steering mounted audio controls
|
Rs 15,000
|
Adventure variant gets Rhythm Pack
|
7-inch touchscreen by Harman, 2 tweeters, Android Auto/Apple CarPlay and Reversing camera
|
Rs 20,000
|
Accomplished variant Dazzle Pack
|
16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, LED DRLs, Projector headlamps and black tape on A pillar
|
Rs 50,000
|
Creative variant gets iRA Pack
|
iRA connected car tech
|
Rs 20,000
All the above given prices are expected to be introductory in nature, and increase after a certain number of bookings have been received by Tata Motors.
The Tata Punch will be a well-equipped, value-for-money car at this pricing. It will take on the Maruti Ignis, Maruti Swift, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Renault Triber. Take a look at how their prices compare in the table below:
|
Tata Punch
|
Maruti Ignis
|
Maruti Swift
|
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
|
Renault Triber
|
Rs 5.5 lakh to Rs 8.10 lakh (expected)
|
Rs 5.10 to Rs 7.47 lakh
|
Rs 5.85 lakh to Rs 8.67 lakh
|
Rs 5.28 lakh to Rs 8.50 lakh
|
Rs 5.50 lakh to Rs 7.95 lakh
All prices are ex-showroom.
The Tata Punch will be launched on October 18.
