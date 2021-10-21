Published On Oct 21, 2021 11:53 AM By Tarun for Tata Punch

The deliveries have commenced in just three days of launch

Bookings for the Punch are underway for a token of Rs 21,000.

Those who pre-booked it have already started getting their cars.

The SUV is offered in four trims: Pure, Adventure, Accomplished, and Creative.

Powered by an 86PS 1.2-litre petrol engine, paired with a 5-speed manual and an AMT.

The SUV is priced from Rs 5.50 lakh to Rs 9.40 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi)

Tata’s entry-level SUV is available in four trims: Pure, Adventure, Accomplished, and Creative. You can also choose from four optional feature packs for Rs 30,000 - Rs 45,000 extra (over their corresponding variants).

The Punch is equipped with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, connected car technology, automatic AC, a semi-digital instrument cluster, cruise control, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, dual front airbags, and a rear parking camera.

It has been provided with an 86PS 1.2-litre petrol engine, paired with 5-speed manual and AMT options. Claimed fuel efficiency is 18.97kmpl and 18.82kmpl for the MT and AMT, respectively.

More importantly, the Tata Punch is the safest mass-market car on sale in India right now, and its 5-star GNCAP safety rating is a glowing testimony to that. It rivals the Mahindra KUV100 NXT , Maruti Ignis , Maruti Swift and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.

