Tata Punch EV Crosses 10,000 Sales In 5 Months, Nexon EV Surpasses 68,000 Units Since 2020

Modified On Jun 14, 2024 05:37 PM By Samarth for Tata Punch EV

Both EVs also achieved a 5-star safety rating in the recent crash tests conducted by Bharat NCAP

Tata currently is the leader when it comes to the most number of mass-market EV options on offer, ranging from an entry-level hatchback to all-electric SUVs. In the SUV segment, there are two offerings: the Punch EV, and the Nexon EV. Given the popularity of SUVs coupled with the rise in demand of EVs, both the Punch EV and Nexon EV have witnessed tremendous demand since their respective market introductions. Within just 5 months of its launch, the Punch EV has crossed the 10,000-unit sales milestone, while its bigger sibling, the Nexon EV, has achieved over 68,000 sales mark since it was launched back in 2020.

Features and Safety

In terms of features, Nexon EV offers a 12.3-inch touchscreen system with wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay, a 10.25-inch digital driver's display, 9-speakers JBL system, automatic AC with rear vents, wireless phone charger, a sunroof, and front ventilated seats. Meanwhile, the Punch EV features a dual-screen setup (10.25-inch screens each for instrumentation and infotainment). Other features include air purifier, 6-speakers, cruise control, ambient lighting, and a sunroof.

Safety wise, both the SUVs get six airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, all-wheel disc brakes, and an electronic parking brake with auto hold. It also includes blind spot view monitor, hill hold control, and hill descent control. The Nexon EV also gets front parking sensors. Recently, both Nexon EV and Punch EV were tested by Bharat NCAP, and got 5-star ratings in the crash test.

Also Check Out: Tata Nexon EV Gets Five Stars Safety Rating From Bharat NCAP

Powertrains

Here’s the detailed information regarding the powertrain options available on both the EVs:

Specifications Tata Punch EV Tata Nexon EV Battery Pack 25 kWh* / 35 kWh (LR)* 30 kWh (MR)* / 40.5 kWh (LR)* Power 82 PS / 122 PS 129 PS / 144 PS Torque 114 Nm /190 Nm 215 Nm / 215 Nm Claimed Range (ARAI) 315 km / 421 km 325 km / 465 km

*MR- Medium Range / LR-Long Range

Both the SUVs also get multi-drive modes on offer, namely Eco, City, and Sport mode. They also get 4 levels of multi-mode regenerative braking.

Price and Rivals

The Tata Punch EV is priced between Rs 10.99 lakh and Rs 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom), and competes with the Citroen eC3, while also being a premium alternative to the Tata Tiago EV and MG Comet EV. The Tata Nexon EV, on the other hand, is priced from Rs 14.49 lakh to Rs 19.49 lakh and directly rivals the Mahindra XUV400 EV while serving as an affordable alternative to the MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona Electric.

Read More on : Punch EV Automatic