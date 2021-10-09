Tata Punch vs Tata Nexon: In Pics

Modified On Oct 10, 2021 01:28 AM By Sonny for Tata Punch

We explore all the discernible differences between Tata’s latest SUV and its bestselling SUV

The Tata Punch is the carmaker’s new, entry-level micro SUV, positioned below the Nexon sub-compact SUV. Even though the two are based on different platforms, the design of the Punch is clearly inspired by its bigger sibling.

Let’s look at these SUVs side-by-side to see how they compare:

Front

Note: Tata no longer offers the Nexon in the blue colour shown here.

The Punch has a similar front fascia to the Nexon, evident from the ‘puffy-cheek’ bumper, body-coloured panels, cladding, and lighting elements. The Punch has a split-headlamp setup resembling that of the Tata Harrier, whereas the Nexon gets those bulges in the front bumper to house the fog lamps. Most of the Punch’s front profile is occupied by the black cladding, which doubles up as the front bumper, lending the micro SUV a contrasting look. This is, again, similar to the Nexon. Also, the Punch’s LED daytime running lights are connected by a black panel with the ‘Tata’ logo in the centre, styling that’s identical to the Nexon.

Side

Both SUVs have similar windowlines -- rising towards the rear. Both come with contrasting roofs and blacked-out pillars. However, the Punch seems slightly more upright towards the rear, while the Nexon’s roofline is more coupe-like, giving it a sportier stance. The Nexon features additional side body cladding, but on the Punch, that’s integrated with the bottom-edge cladding along the sides.

Related: Tata Punch Dimensions Compared

The difference in dimensions between the two isn’t significant. The Punch is 3827mm long with a 2445mm wheelbase, only 166mm and 53mm, respectively, shorter than the Nexon. It’s not as tall either, but it’s slightly wider than the bigger SUV. The Nexon has an unladen ground clearance of 209mm compared to the Punch’s 190mm.

Tata has given the smaller SUV more rugged styling elements to make it seem larger and tougher than it is. The Punch has squared-off wheel arches to the Nexon’s conventionally rounded ones, and both are available with 16-inch alloy wheels.

Rear

The rear ends of the Punch and Nexon have little in common. Yes, their bumpers have a similar shape, but one is made almost entirely of cladding while the other has a mix of body-coloured sections, cladding, and a skid plate. Tata has given the same Y-shaped signature in the tail lamps of both SUVs. The Nexon’s taillights are connected by a dual-tone panel, lending it a more premium look compared to the Punch.

Interior

The difference in the two’s price positioning is the most obvious in their cabins. The Punch has a rugged design theme with boxy shapes for the AC vents. In its best trim, it has a semi-digital instrument cluster with a 7-inch display and a single dial on the climate control panel. Meanwhile, the Nexon has a digitised instrument cluster and a relatively premium design for the centre console. Both get a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system atop the dashboard.

Also read: Take A Look At The Tata Punch’s Variant-Wise Features And Colours

Rear seats

The Punch and Nexon have similar-looking rear seats with adjustable rear headrests and a fold-out armrest in the centre. However, the Nexon has the more premium upholstery with the embossed tri-arrow design and better bolstering for the base and back.

Boot space

Thanks to the tall rear bumper, the Punch seems to have a high loading lip compared to the Nexon that appears to be better-proportioned. The boot capacity is surprisingly almost similar: 350 litres for the Nexon and 319 litres for the Punch (as per ISO 210).

Pricing

Tata Punch (expected) Tata Nexon Ex-showroom Prices Rs 5.5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh Rs 7.28 lakh to Rs 13.23 lakh

The Punch is a petrol-only offering. Its 1.2-litre engine (86PS/113Nm) gets the choice of 5-speed manual and AMT. Prices will be announced during its launch on October 20. The Nexon is available with 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines, each with manual and AMT options.