Tata Punch Deliveries Begin: All You Need To Know Before Booking One
The Punch facelift brings updates in every single department
Feb 03, 2026
Tata Motors has officially begun deliveries of the 2026 Punch facelift across the nation. The updated Punch features a modern design, along with updates to its feature set and powertrain options.
If you are still deciding to book one, here’s a clear and detailed look at everything you need to know about the Punch facelift.
Variants and Prices
Tata offers the Punch facelift in six broad variants: Smart, Pure, Pure Plus, Adventure, Accomplished, and Accomplished Plus S.
Below is a look at the variant-wise pricing of the Punch facelift.
Bookings for the 2026 Punch are underway via official online platforms as well as at Tata Motors dealerships.
|
Variants
|
Petrol
|
Turbo-petrol
|
CNG
|
MT
|
AMT
|
MT
|
MT
|
AMT
|
Smart
|
Rs 5.59 lakh
|
—
|
—
|
Rs 6.69 lakh
|
—
|
Pure
|
Rs 6.49 lakh
|
—
|
—
|
Rs 7.49 lakh
|
—
|
Pure Plus
|
Rs 6.99 lakh
|
Rs 7.54 lakh
|
—
|
Rs 7.99 lakh
|
Rs 8.54 lakh
|
Adventure
|
Rs 7.59 lakh
|
Rs 8.14 lakh
|
Rs 8.29 lakh
|
Rs 8.59 lakh
|
Rs 9.14 lakh
|
Accomplished
|
Rs 8.29 lakh
|
Rs 8.84 lakh
|
—
|
Rs 9.29 lakh
|
—
|
Accomplished Plus S
|
s 8.99 lakh
|
Rs 9.54 lakh
|
Rs 9.79 lakh
|
—
|
Rs 10.54 lakh
Colour Options and Design Highlights
-
Colour options for the 2026 Punch include Pristine White, Daytona Grey, Bengal Rouge, Coorg Cloud, Caramel, and Cyantific Blue. Here’s a look at the variant-wise colour options.
-
The 2026 Tata Punch facelift retains its upright, tall-boy stance with a compact footprint, while sharper lines and cleaner surfaces give it a more modern look.
-
It gets a redesigned fascia with split lighting, featuring slim LED DRLs positioned above the main headlamps, along with a revised grille and bumper.
-
The rear profile is highlighted by a flat tailgate with new connected LED tail lamps and a reworked bumper for a cleaner, more contemporary look.
Features And Safety
Key features of the Punch facelift include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 7-inch fully digital driver’s display, keyless entry with push-button start/stop, automatic climate control, cruise control, automatic headlamps, and rain-sensing wipers. You also get an 8-speaker sound system, ambient lighting, and an electric sunroof.
Safety features include 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, a 360-degree camera system, and a tyre pressure monitoring system. Check out the variant-wise features of the Punch facelift.
Engine Choices
The Tata Punch comes with three engine options, including a turbo-petrol engine. Here’s a look at the detailed specifications:
|
Engine
|
1.2-litre petrol
|
1.2-litre petrol with CNG
|
1.2-litre turbo-petrol
|
Power
|
88 PS
|
73.5 PS
|
120 PS
|
Torque
|
115 Nm
|
103 Nm
|
170 Nm
|
Transmission
|
5-speed manual/ 5-speed AMT
|
5-speed manual/ 5-speed AMT
|
6-speed manual
Alternative Choices
If you are considering the 2026 Tata Punch facelift and want to explore other options around this price point, here are some alternatives worth looking at:
-
Hyundai Exter: One of the closest rivals to the Punch, offering a feature-rich cabin and a petrol-CNG option.
-
Maruti Ignis: A compact and quirky option backed by Maruti’s wide service network.
-
Citroen C3: Stands out with its ride comfort and turbo-petrol engine, but misses out on several convenience and safety features.
- Maruti Fronx / Toyota Taisor: These crossover twins offer more space and road presence, making them a step-up alternative if budget allows.