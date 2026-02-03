Tata Punch Deliveries Begin: All You Need To Know Before Booking One

Published On Feb 03, 2026 10:49 AM By CarDekho

Tata Motors has officially begun deliveries of the 2026 Punch facelift across the nation. The updated Punch features a modern design, along with updates to its feature set and powertrain options.

If you are still deciding to book one, here’s a clear and detailed look at everything you need to know about the Punch facelift.

Variants and Prices

Tata offers the Punch facelift in six broad variants: Smart, Pure, Pure Plus, Adventure, Accomplished, and Accomplished Plus S .

Below is a look at the variant-wise pricing of the Punch facelift.

Bookings for the 2026 Punch are underway via official online platforms as well as at Tata Motors dealerships.

Variants Petrol Turbo-petrol CNG MT AMT MT MT AMT Smart Rs 5.59 lakh — — Rs 6.69 lakh — Pure Rs 6.49 lakh — — Rs 7.49 lakh — Pure Plus Rs 6.99 lakh Rs 7.54 lakh — Rs 7.99 lakh Rs 8.54 lakh Adventure Rs 7.59 lakh Rs 8.14 lakh Rs 8.29 lakh Rs 8.59 lakh Rs 9.14 lakh Accomplished Rs 8.29 lakh Rs 8.84 lakh — Rs 9.29 lakh — Accomplished Plus S s 8.99 lakh Rs 9.54 lakh Rs 9.79 lakh — Rs 10.54 lakh

Colour Options and Design Highlights

Colour options for the 2026 Punch include Pristine White, Daytona Grey, Bengal Rouge, Coorg Cloud, Caramel, and Cyantific Blue . Here’s a look at the variant-wise colour options.

The 2026 Tata Punch facelift retains its upright, tall-boy stance with a compact footprint, while sharper lines and cleaner surfaces give it a more modern look.

It gets a redesigned fascia with split lighting, featuring slim LED DRLs positioned above the main headlamps, along with a revised grille and bumper.

The rear profile is highlighted by a flat tailgate with new connected LED tail lamps and a reworked bumper for a cleaner, more contemporary look.

Features And Safety

Key features of the Punch facelift include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 7-inch fully digital driver’s display, keyless entry with push-button start/stop, automatic climate control, cruise control, automatic headlamps, and rain-sensing wipers. You also get an 8-speaker sound system, ambient lighting, and an electric sunroof.

Safety features include 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, a 360-degree camera system, and a tyre pressure monitoring system. Check out the variant-wise features of the Punch facelift.

Engine Choices

The Tata Punch comes with three engine options, including a turbo-petrol engine. Here’s a look at the detailed specifications:

Engine 1.2-litre petrol 1.2-litre petrol with CNG 1.2-litre turbo-petrol Power 88 PS 73.5 PS 120 PS Torque 115 Nm 103 Nm 170 Nm Transmission 5-speed manual/ 5-speed AMT 5-speed manual/ 5-speed AMT 6-speed manual

