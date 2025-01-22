Tata Punch Crosses 5 Lakh Sales Units Milestone Since Launch

The Tata Punch has consistently been one of the most popular models because of its well rounded package and diverse range of powertrains, including an electric option

Tata Punch ICE has four broad variants: Pure, Adventure, Accomplished and Creative.

Also available as an EV, available in five variants: Smart, Smart Plus, Adventure, Empowered, and Empowered Plus.

Its 4-lakh production landmark was achieved just 5 months ago.

Its ICE version is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine mated to either a 5-speed MT or AMT.

The Punch EV is available with two battery packs: 25kWh and 35 kWh and gets the maximum MIDC-claimed range of up to 365 km.

Punch ICE is priced between Rs 6.13 lakh and Rs 10 lakh. While the EV starts from 10 lakh to Rs 14.44 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Tata Punch has just achieved its 5 lakh units sales milestone since its launch in October 2021. This milestone comes just a year after the automaker managed to cross 3 lakh unit sales. It is positioned as an affordable alternative to the sub-4m SUVs, the Punch has gathered a lot of attention among potential buyers. Let’s have a look at what this entry-level Tata SUV has to offer.

Year Sales October 2021 Launch August 2022 1 lakh May 2023 2 lakh December 2023 3 lakh July 2024 4 lakh January 2025 5 lakh

The Tata Punch reached its first 1 lakh sales milestone in 10 months and achieved cumulative sales of 2 lakh units in approximately 9 months after that. Sales momentum picked up significantly after May 2023, with the Punch adding another 1 lakh units in just 7 months, reaching 3 lakh units by December 2023. In 7 months, it crossed 4 lakh unit sales. The most recent 5 lakh sales were achieved in just 5 months after the last milestone.

Available Powertrain/Battery Options

The Tata Punch ICE (internal combustion engine) is equipped with both petrol and CNG powertrain options. Here are the specifications:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre petrol-CNG Power 88 PS 73.5 PS Torque 115 Nm 103 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT* 5-speed MT

*automated manual transmission

The battery packs and motor specifications available with the Punch EV are as follows:

Variant Medium Range Long Range Battery Pack 25 kWh 35 kWh Power 82 PS 122 PS Torque 114 Nm 190 Nm Claimed Range (MIDC P1 + P2) 265 km 365 km

Features On Offer

The Punch ICE features include a 10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay, a semi-digital driver’s display, automatic AC, a single-pane sunroof, and a cooled glove box. The safety features on the Punch include dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, a tyre pressure monitoring systems (TPMS), and a rear parking camera.

The Punch EV comes equipped with several premium features over the Punch ICE. These include a 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s display, ventilated front seats, and an air purifier. Passenger safety is taken care of by 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC) and a 360-degree camera with blind view monitoring.

Prices And Rivals

The Punch is priced from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 10.32 lakh. The Punch EV ranges between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 14.44 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom, New Delhi).

The Punch lock horns with the Hyundai Exter and Citroen C3. Considering its price, it also competes with some variants of the Maruti Fronx and Toyota Taisor. Meanwhile the Punch EV competes with the Citroen eC3, while being a premium alternative to the Tata Tiago EV and Tata Tigor EV.