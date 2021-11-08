Published On Nov 08, 2021 06:06 PM By Tarun for Tata Punch

The Punch was launched in the third week of October and its deliveries began just three days after the launch

The mid-size hatchback segment has grown smaller in numbers but is still popular. It consists of the Maruti Swift, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Renault Triber. While the Ford Figo and Freestyle are no longer on sale, the segment got the latest entrant in form of the Tata Punch. So here’s how the cars in this segment fared in October:

October 2021 September 2021 MoM Growth Market share current(%) Market share (% last year) YoY mkt share (%) Average sales (6 months) Maruti Suzuki Swift 9180 2520 264.28 34.72 61.81 -27.09 12748 Tata Punch 8453 0 - 31.97 - - - Hyundai Grand i10 6042 4168 44.96 22.85 35.2 -12.35 7617 Renault Triber 2758 2029 35.92 10.43 13.25 -2.82 2249 Total 26433 8717 203.23 99.97

The Swift leads the segment with sales of 9,180 units in October. It saw a 264 percent growth in the monthly sales, while seeing an almost 30 percent decrease in the Y-o-Y market share.

The new Tata Punch bags the second position in the list, reporting over 8,400 units sold in just 10 days.

The Grand i10 Nios saw a 50 percent growth in the monthly sales. It usually takes up the second place in this list.

The last one is the Renault Triber, which is a three-row MPV in the price of a mid-size hatchback. The manufacturer sold 2,758 units of the Triber in October, seeing a monthly growth of around 40 percent.

The overall segment saw a 200 percent growth in the monthly sales.

