Tata Punch Becomes India’s Best Selling Car Of 2024; Breaks Maruti’s 40 Year Long Dominance

The Wagon R bagged the second spot while the Ertiga MPV hatchback secured the third place on the bestselling cars’ podium in 2024

After 40 years, the bestselling car in a year is not any Maruti model, because in 2024, the Tata Punch has emerged as the best seller with a total of over 2 lakh units sold and dispatched. While the Tata Punch took the podium spot, the other two positions were rounded off by Maruti Wagon R and Maruti Ertiga, respectively. Do note that the total number of dispatched units includes both internal combustion engine (ICE) and EV versions of the Punch micro-SUV. Let us take a look at the exact month-wise number of units that were dispatched in 2024.

Month No. of units January 17,978 units February 18,438 units March 17,547 units April 19,158 units May 18,949 units June 18,238 units July 16,121 units August 15,643 units September 13,711 units October 15,740 units November 15,435 units December 15,073 units Total 2,02,031 units

The Tata Punch garnered more than 17,000 unit sales till June 2024, wherein it also crossed 19,000 unit dispatches in April. However, the sales declined from July to September. In October, during the festive period when prices of the EV version were slashed by a significant margin, the sales again rose to more than 15,000 units. A similar sales figure was maintained in the last two months of the year too.

Tata Punch: What Makes It Popular?

The Tata Punch was launched in 2021 as an affordable alternative to the sub-4m SUVs and it created a new micro-SUV segment with the Hyundai Exter being its only threat. The new segment made the SUV body style more accessible to the masses, thus garnering a lot of attention among potential buyers.

Like other Tata offerings, the Punch got a 5-star safety rating, which during its inception was unique at the price point. It also came with a good feature suite including amenities such as a semi-digital driver’s display, a single-pane sunroof and auto AC. Post the launch of the Exter, Tata responded back by introducing new features in the Punch such as a sunroof, wireless phone charger and a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment, making it one of the most rounded packages in its segment.

It comes with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 88 PS and 115 Nm. A CNG version was also introduced in August 2023, where the Punch got dual-cylinder technology, making it practical and frugal to run.

Earlier in 2024, the electric iteration of the micro-SUV, named the Tata Punch EV was introduced which made a feature-loaded EV more affordable. Tata also took effort to distinguish the Punch EV from the ICE model by giving it a redesigned fascia, more modern lighting elements and plenty of upmarket features such as a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display and ventilated front seats. Six airbags were also introduced in the Punch EV to make it safer. And like any other Tata car, the Punch EV is 5-star safety rated. The Tata Punch EV gets two battery pack options with a MIDC-claimed range of up to 365 km.

All of these things make the Punch a well-rounded option at its price point and is a package, which we would deem value for money. The ICE model ranges between Rs 6.13 lakh and Rs 10.15 lakh. On the other hand, prices of the Tata Punch EV range from Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 14.29 lakh.

All prices are introductory ex-showroom, pan-India

