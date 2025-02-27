7 Most Affordable Cars In India With 10-inch Or Bigger Touchscreen Under Rs 10 Lakh

The list is mainly dominated by Tata cars, including the Tiago, Tigor, Punch, and Altroz. Offerings from Citroen, MG, and Mahindra have also made it to the list

Over the last decade, touchscreen infotainment have played a major role in the automotive market and have now become essential features in modern cars. Today, they serve not only as entertainment interfaces but also display vital information such as maps, vehicle data, and temperature controls. User convenience has also taken priority with most touchscreens now supporting Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The desirability of touchscreens has shifted from simply having one to opting for larger units, whether in mass-market or premium models. If your car buying decision involves the touchscreen size criteria, we bring you the list of 7 most affordable cars under Rs 10 lakh in the country that offer 10-inch or larger touchscreens:

Tata Tiago

Touchscreen Size 10.25-inch Variant XZ onwards Price Rs 6.90 lakh onwards

The Tata Tiago is now the most affordable car in India to come with a 10.25-inch touchscreen. Tata has provided this touchscreen unit as the part of MY25 (model year) update to the Tiago and the Tiago EV. This infotainment system supports both wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Other features on board the Tiago includes updated semi-digital driver’s display, LED headlights, automatic climate control, a 4-speaker sound system, and electrically adjustable ORVMs (outside rear view mirrors). Passenger safety is taken care of by dual front airbags, electronic stability program (ESP), and ISOFIX child seat anchorage. It also gets a reverse parking camera, rear parking sensors, and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

The Tiago comes with both petrol and CNG powertrain options:

Engine 1.2-litre N/A petrol 1.2-litre petrol-CNG Power 88 PS 75.5 PS Torque 113 Nm 96.5 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT

Citroen C3

Touchscreen Size 10.2-inch Variant Feel onwards Price Rs 7.47 lakh onwards

Next in the list is the Citroen C3 hatchback, which comes equipped with a 10.2-inch touchscreen from its mid-spec Feel variant. The infotainment system on the C3 also supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

It also gets features such as a semi-digital instrument cluster, manual AC, height adjustable driver’s seat, and electrically adjustable ORVMs. Its safety kit includes 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, a rear camera with parking sensors, electronic stability programme (ESP), hill-hold assist, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Citroen offers the C3 with two engine options:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre turbo-petrol Power 82 PS 110 PS Torque 115 Nm 190 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT 6-speed MT. 6-speed AT

Tata Tigor

Touchscreen Size 10.25-inch Variant XZ Plus onwards Price Rs 7.90 lakh onwards

The Tata Tigor is the only subcompact sedan in the country to come with a 10.25-inch touchscreen. It also offers wireless support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Tata’s subcompact sedan also comes with features such as a semi-digital driver’s display, auto AC, cruise control, and auto-LED headlights. Passenger safety is taken care of by dual front airbags, electronic stability control, and a 360-degree camera. Just like the Tiago, the Tigor also comes with both petrol and CNG powertrain options. The specifications are as follows:

The Tiago comes with both petrol and CNG powertrain options:

Engine 1.2-litre N/A petrol 1.2-litre petrol-CNG Power 88 PS 75.5 PS Torque 113 Nm 96.5 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT

MG Comet EV

Touchscreen Size 10.25-inch Variant Excite onwards Price Rs 8.20 lakh onwards (including battery pack)

The MG Comet EV is the only all-electric offering in this list to get a 10.25-inch touchscreen from its mid-spec Excite variant. This infotainment system also supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. MG’s small EV also comes with amenities like a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, connected car tech and keyless entry. The safety features on the Comet EV include dual front airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchors, a reverse parking camera and sensors.

The Comet EV comes with a single battery pack option:

Battery Pack 17.3 kWh Claimed Range 230 km Power 42 PS Torque 110 Nm

Tata Punch

Touchscreen Size 10.25-inch Variant Accomplished Plus onwards Price Rs 8.42 lakh onwards

Another Tata offering in the list is the Punch micro SUV, which offers the same 10.25-inch touchscreen unit as the Tiago and Tiago, starting from its mid-spec Accomplished Plus variants.

Features on board the Tata Punch also includes wireless phone charger, automatic AC, a single-pane sunroof, a 6-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, cruise control, steering mounted audio controls and rear AC vents. In terms of safety, it gets 2 airbags, ABS with EBD, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), reverse parking camera with sensors, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

The Punch also gets the same engine and transmission options, as seen on the Tiago and Tigor. The specifications are as follows:

Engine 1.2-litre N/A petrol 1.2-litre petrol-CNG Power 88 PS 75.5 PS Torque 115 Nm 103 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT

Unlike the Tiago and Tigor CNG, the Punch CNG is only available with a 5-speed manual transmission.

Tata Altroz

Touchscreen Size 10.25-inch Variant XZ Lux onwards Price Rs 9 lakh onwards

After the launch of The Tata Altroz Racer, the regular version of the hatchback also received feature updates, which also included a bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen.

Tata has further equipped its premium hatchback with features like a 7-inch digital driver’s display, ambient lighting, cruise control, and a single-pane sunroof. The Altroz now gets up to 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera, and rear parking sensors.

Tata offers the Altroz with both petrol and diesel engine options:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre petrol CNG 1.5-litre diesel Power 88 PS 73.5 PS 90 PS Torque 115 Nm 103 Nm 200 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 6-speed DCT 5-speed MT 5-speed MT

Mahindra XUV 3XO

Touchscreen Size 10.25-inch Variant MX2 (Diesel)/MX2 Pro (Petrol) onwards Price Rs 9.39 lakh onwards

The Mahindra XUV 3XO gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment from its lower-spec MX2 Pro petrol and MX2 diesel engine variants. However, the Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support are only offered with higher trims of the XUV 3XO.

The top-spec variants also get a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, dual-zone AC, and a panoramic sunroof. The safety kit includes 6 airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera and a full suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

The XUV 3XO comes with three engine options. Their specifications have been detailed below:

Engine 1.2-litre turbo-petrol 1.2-litre T-GDi (turbo-petrol) 1.5-litre diesel Power 112 PS 130 PS 117 PS Torque 200 Nm 230 Nm 300 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT

So these were the 7 most affordable cars in the country that are being offered with 10-inch or a bigger touchscreen unit. Which one would you choose and why? Let us know in the comments section below…

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.