The Tata Punch has consistently remained one of the most sought-after offerings, which is likely due to its range of powertrains that also includes an EV option

Launched in 2021, the Tata Punch started the micro-SUV segment and quickly gained in popularity. In the recent months of 2024, it has been one of the top-selling cars in the country (including the Punch EV). Now, the micro SUV has achieved a sales milestone of 4 lakh units in the country. Let’s have a look at the Punch’s sales journey in India since it was launched:

Year Sales October 2021 Launch August 2022 1 lakh May 2023 2 lakh December 2023 3 lakh July 2024 4 lakh

It took the Tata Punch 10 months to reach its first 1 lakh sales milestone and approximately 9 months to achieve cumulative sales of 2 lakh units. However, sales surged after May 2023, with the Punch adding another 1 lakh units in just 7 months by December 2023, bringing the total to 3 lakh units. The final 1 lakh sales were also accomplished within a span of just 7 months.

The ICE (internal combustion engine) variant of the Tata Punch comes with both petrol and CNG powertrain options. Their specifications have been detailed below:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre petrol-CNG Power 86 PS 73.5 PS Torque 113 Nm 103 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT

In terms of features, the Tata Punch comes loaded with a 7-inch touchscreen with wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 7-inch semi-digital driver’s display, automatic AC, a single-pane sunroof, and a cooled glove box. The safety features on the Punch include dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, a tyre pressure monitoring systems (TPMS), and a rear parking camera.

The Punch is also being offered in an all-electric version which was launched earlier in 2024. Its battery pack and motor specifications are as follows:

Variant Medium Range Long Range Battery Pack 25 kWh 35 kWh Power 82 PS 122 PS Torque 114 Nm 190 Nm Claimed Range (MIDC) 315 km 421 km

The Punch EV is offered with some more premium features over the Punch ICE. The list includes a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s display, ventilated front seats, and an air purifier. Passenger safety is taken care of by 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC) and a 360-degree camera.

Price Range & Rivals

Tata Punch ICE Tata Punch EV Rs 6.13 lakh to Rs 10.20 lakh Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 15.49 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

The Punch ICE takes on the Hyundai Exter, while also serving as an alternative to the Maruti Fronx and Toyota Taisor sub-4m crossovers. The Punch EV, on the other hand, competes with the Citroen eC3, while being a premium alternative to the Tata Tiago EV and MG Comet EV.

