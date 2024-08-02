Tata Punch Achieves 4 Lakh Sales Milestone In India Since Launch
Modified On Aug 02, 2024 05:50 PM By Shreyash for Tata Punch
The Tata Punch has consistently remained one of the most sought-after offerings, which is likely due to its range of powertrains that also includes an EV option
Launched in 2021, the Tata Punch started the micro-SUV segment and quickly gained in popularity. In the recent months of 2024, it has been one of the top-selling cars in the country (including the Punch EV). Now, the micro SUV has achieved a sales milestone of 4 lakh units in the country. Let’s have a look at the Punch’s sales journey in India since it was launched:
|
Year
|
Sales
|
October 2021
|
Launch
|
August 2022
|
1 lakh
|
May 2023
|
2 lakh
|
December 2023
|
3 lakh
|
July 2024
|
4 lakh
It took the Tata Punch 10 months to reach its first 1 lakh sales milestone and approximately 9 months to achieve cumulative sales of 2 lakh units. However, sales surged after May 2023, with the Punch adding another 1 lakh units in just 7 months by December 2023, bringing the total to 3 lakh units. The final 1 lakh sales were also accomplished within a span of just 7 months.
More About Tata Punch
The ICE (internal combustion engine) variant of the Tata Punch comes with both petrol and CNG powertrain options. Their specifications have been detailed below:
|
Engine
|
1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol
|
1.2-litre petrol-CNG
|
Power
|
86 PS
|
73.5 PS
|
Torque
|
113 Nm
|
103 Nm
|
Transmission
|
5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT
|
5-speed MT
In terms of features, the Tata Punch comes loaded with a 7-inch touchscreen with wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 7-inch semi-digital driver’s display, automatic AC, a single-pane sunroof, and a cooled glove box. The safety features on the Punch include dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, a tyre pressure monitoring systems (TPMS), and a rear parking camera.
The Punch is also being offered in an all-electric version which was launched earlier in 2024. Its battery pack and motor specifications are as follows:
|
Variant
|
Medium Range
|
Long Range
|
Battery Pack
|
25 kWh
|
35 kWh
|
Power
|
82 PS
|
122 PS
|
Torque
|
114 Nm
|
190 Nm
|
Claimed Range (MIDC)
|
315 km
|
421 km
The Punch EV is offered with some more premium features over the Punch ICE. The list includes a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s display, ventilated front seats, and an air purifier. Passenger safety is taken care of by 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC) and a 360-degree camera.
Also Check Out: Tata Punch EV Long Range: Real World Performance Tested In All Three Drive Modes
Price Range & Rivals
|
Tata Punch ICE
|
Tata Punch EV
|
Rs 6.13 lakh to Rs 10.20 lakh
|
Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 15.49 lakh
All prices are ex-showroom Delhi
The Punch ICE takes on the Hyundai Exter, while also serving as an alternative to the Maruti Fronx and Toyota Taisor sub-4m crossovers. The Punch EV, on the other hand, competes with the Citroen eC3, while being a premium alternative to the Tata Tiago EV and MG Comet EV.
