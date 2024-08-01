Tata Punch EV Long Range: Real World Performance Tested In All Three Drive Modes

Modified On Aug 01, 2024 10:58 AM By Samarth for Tata Punch EV

The Punch EV Long Range variant has three drive modes on offer: Eco, City, and Sport. Our acceleration tests revealed minor differences between the Eco and City modes

The Tata Punch EV was launched in early 2024, with two battery pack options on offer: a 25 kWh (Medium Range) and a 35 kWh (Long Range). The Long Range version comes with three drive modes: Eco, City, and Sport. Recently, we tested the Punch EV Long Range variant to evaluate its performance in different drive modes. Here’s what we found.

Powertrain

As we tested the Long Range variant, let's take a look at the powertrain specifications:

Tata Punch EV Variants Long Range Battery Pack 35 kWh No of electric motor 1 Power 122 PS Torque 190 Nm Claimed Range (MIDC) 421 km

According to Tata, this variant can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 9.5 seconds and can attain a top speed of 140 kmph (limited).

Acceleration Test

Test Tata Punch EV LR 0-100 kmph 9.05 seconds (in Sport mode) Quarter mile test 16.74s at 132.24 kmph Kickdown (20-80 kmph) 4.94 seconds

The Punch EV with the larger battery pack went from 0-100 kmph in less than its claimed figure, completing it in 9.05 seconds. Finishing the quarter mile test took some time but the performance in the kickdown from 20-80 kmph took slightly less than 5 seconds.

Now, let's see how long the Punch EV takes to go from 0-100 kmph in different drive modes.

Drive mode Time taken (0-100 kmph) Sport 9.05 seconds City 13.10 seconds Eco 13.31 seconds

When comparing the time taken by the EV in City and Eco modes with the Sport mode, it takes 4.05 seconds and 4.26 seconds longer, respectively. This means there is a significant difference when we compare it to the quickest mode available on the EV, with a marginal gap between the tested figures in ‘City’ and ‘Eco’ modes.

Disclaimer: The real-world performance of an EV may vary depending on driver, road conditions, vehicle and battery’s health.

Braking Test

Tests Distance Taken 100-0 kmph 44.66m (Wet) 80-0 kmph 27.52m (Wet)

The Long Range version of the Punch EV features all-wheel disc brakes and is offered with 16-inch alloy wheels. When we tested its brakes on wet roads, it took 44.66 meters to stop from 100 kmph, and 27.52 meters to come to a complete stop from 80 kmph.

Note: The braking test for the Punch EV was done in wet road conditions, due to which the braking performance may have been affected.

Price and Rivals

The price of the Tata Punch EV starts at Rs 10.98 lakh and goes up to Rs 15.48 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). Its only direct rival is the Citroen eC3, while it acts as a premium alternative to the MG Comet EV, Tata Tiago EV and the Tata Tigor EV.

