The Nexon is about to get its most significant update yet, and the changes will apply to the EV version as well

Tata Nexon is about to get its second major refresh since the SUV debuted in 2017.

Numerous spy shots of the updated SUV have revealed details like slimmer LED lighting and a new steering wheel.

New features expected on board include a 360-degree camera, a fully digital driver’s display, and possibly ADAS.

Likely to get the same turbo-petrol and diesel engines as the current model.

The new Nexon might also get Tata’s new 1.2-litre turbo-petrol unit with a DCT option.

Expected to go on sale in September with prices starting from Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom).

One of the best-selling SUVs in the country in recent times, the Tata Nexon is set to receive a big update soon, which will also be its second major refresh after 2020. Since early 2023, there have been ample spy shots of the Tata Nexon facelift snapped on test, revealing various details over the course of the period. As we approach its debut, here’s everything you need to know about what’s been seen so far on the 2023 Tata Nexon:

Exterior

Recently, the front and rear of the SUV were seen with partial to no camouflage, giving away all the design updates. Up front, the new Nexon gets a fresh set of LED headlights (now positioned vertically in the bumper), sharper LED DRLs with sequential turn indicators, and a bigger grille. There are clear styling inspirations from the Tata Curvv and Harrier EV concepts.

Changes to the sides are minimal and will include new alloy wheels. In another recent spy shot, the Nexon facelift’s derriere was caught on camera without any camouflage. The most significant updates at the back consist of dapper connected LED taillights, a tweaked bumper and more pronounced tailgate and taller reflector housings.

Tata will also be passing on the design changes to the Nexon EV, which is expected to be launched around the same time as the standard Nexon facelift. While the overall cosmetic updates will still be the same, it is certain to get some blue touches and closed-off panels to distinguish its all-electric nature.

Interior

Various test mule sightings of the facelifted Tata Nexon have shown that the SUV will come with a redesigned and clean cabin layout. Details include sleeker AC vents, a new touch-input panel for climate controls, revised seat upholstery and a new 2-spoke steering wheel as seen on the Tata Avinya concept.

Tata will likely equip the Nexon facelift with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, auto climate control, a fully digital driver’s display, ventilated front seats, and wireless phone charging. Its safety kit could comprise up to six airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, a 360-degree camera, and front and rear parking sensors. The carmaker might even go a step further and introduce a few advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features, making it the first sub-4m SUV to offer them.

What’s Under The Hood?

The new Nexon will likely carry on with the existing model’s 1.5-litre diesel engine (115PS/160Nm) mated to either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed AMT. It could also be offered with Tata’s new 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine (125PS/225Nm), which might get a new DCT (dual-clutch transmission) option.

Although the powertrain details of the facelifted Nexon EV are still under wraps, we don’t expect any major changes. Tata currently offers the all-electric SUV in two broad variants: Prime (30.2kWh battery pack; 312km ARAI-claimed range) and Max (40.5kWh battery pack; 453km ARAI-claimed range).

Expected Arrival And Cost

We expect Tata to launch the facelifted Nexon sometime in September. The updated SUV could be priced from Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom) with a premium applied to the higher trims that will get most of the new features. The Tata Nexon will continue to be a rival to the Kia Sonet, Maruti Brezza, Renault Kiger, Mahindra XUV300, Hyundai Venue, Nissan Magnite, and also to crossovers like the Maruti Fronx and Citroen C3.

