  • English
  • Login / Register

Tata Punch More Readily Available Than Hyundai Exter In August 2023

Modified On Aug 17, 2023 08:15 AM By Shreyash for Hyundai Exter

  • 4832 Views
  • Write a comment

The recently introduced Hyundai Exter is experiencing higher wait times than the already popular Tata Punch

The Hyundai Exter is the carmaker’s answer to the Tata Punch. These two micro SUVs, known for their affordability, elevated ground clearance, and SUV-inspired looks, are already enjoying strong demand. However, when it comes to waiting times for both, it seems the Hyundai has a longer line than the Tata offering. The waiting period for both of these models in 20 top cities have been detailed below.

Waiting Period

City

Hyundai Exter

Tata Punch

New Delhi

4 months

2-2.5 months

Bengaluru

2-3 months

2-3 months

Mumbai

3-4 months

1.5 months

Hyderabad

3.5 months

1.5 months

Pune

5-6 months

1 month

Chennai

4 months

2 months

Jaipur

4 months

1 month

Ahmedabad

3-5 months

2 months

Gurgaon

4 months

1-2 months

Lucknow

4-6 months

3 months

Kolkata

4-5 months

1-2 months

Thane

5 months

2 months

Surat

4 months

2 months

Ghaziabad

4-5 months

2-3 months

Chandigarh

3-5 months

2 months

Coimbatore

5 months

2 months

Patna

3-5 months

3 months

Faridabad

4 months

1-1.5 months

Indore

5 months

1 month

Noida

3-5 months

2 month

Key Takeaways

Hyundai Exter

  • On average, the Hyundai Exter has a longer waiting period than the Tata Punch. Its maximum wait time stretches to up to six months in Pune. Meanwhile, the Tata Punch demands a maximum waiting time of up to three months in cities like Bengaluru, Ghaziabad and Patna.

  • The Exter has an average waiting period of around four months in most cities, including New Delhi, Jaipur, Chennai, Gurgaon, Lucknow, Kolkata, Surat, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad. However, it’s available relatively easily to buyers in Bengaluru with an expected wait of two months.

Also Check Out: Tata Punch CNG vs Hyundai Exter CNG - Claimed Mileage Comparison

Tata Punch

  • In contrast, the Tata Punch can reach buyers in just a month in cities like Pune, Jaipur, Gurgaon, Kolkata, Faridabad, and Indore.

  • Tata has recently introduced the Punch with a CNG powertrain option, and the micro SUV now comes equipped with a single-pane sunroof available for both petrol and CNG powertrain variants.

  • The Hyundai Exter has had both petrol and CNG powertrain options since its launch. Additionally, the Exter comes equipped with a dual dash cam setup and six airbags,  something that is absent in the Tata Punch. You can also read the detailed spec comparison of these two micro SUVs here.

Read More on : Hyundai Exter AMT

S
Published by
Shreyash
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Hyundai Exter

Read Full News

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Other Brands

View All Brands

Trending Suv

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
HomeNew CarsNewsTata Punch More Readily Available Than Hyundai Exter In August 2023
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience