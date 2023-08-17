Modified On Aug 17, 2023 08:15 AM By Shreyash for Hyundai Exter

The recently introduced Hyundai Exter is experiencing higher wait times than the already popular Tata Punch

The Hyundai Exter is the carmaker’s answer to the Tata Punch. These two micro SUVs, known for their affordability, elevated ground clearance, and SUV-inspired looks, are already enjoying strong demand. However, when it comes to waiting times for both, it seems the Hyundai has a longer line than the Tata offering. The waiting period for both of these models in 20 top cities have been detailed below.

Waiting Period

City Hyundai Exter Tata Punch New Delhi 4 months 2-2.5 months Bengaluru 2-3 months 2-3 months Mumbai 3-4 months 1.5 months Hyderabad 3.5 months 1.5 months Pune 5-6 months 1 month Chennai 4 months 2 months Jaipur 4 months 1 month Ahmedabad 3-5 months 2 months Gurgaon 4 months 1-2 months Lucknow 4-6 months 3 months Kolkata 4-5 months 1-2 months Thane 5 months 2 months Surat 4 months 2 months Ghaziabad 4-5 months 2-3 months Chandigarh 3-5 months 2 months Coimbatore 5 months 2 months Patna 3-5 months 3 months Faridabad 4 months 1-1.5 months Indore 5 months 1 month Noida 3-5 months 2 month

Key Takeaways

On average, the Hyundai Exter has a longer waiting period than the Tata Punch. Its maximum wait time stretches to up to six months in Pune. Meanwhile, the Tata Punch demands a maximum waiting time of up to three months in cities like Bengaluru, Ghaziabad and Patna.

The Exter has an average waiting period of around four months in most cities, including New Delhi, Jaipur, Chennai, Gurgaon, Lucknow, Kolkata, Surat, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad. However, it’s available relatively easily to buyers in Bengaluru with an expected wait of two months.

In contrast, the Tata Punch can reach buyers in just a month in cities like Pune, Jaipur, Gurgaon, Kolkata, Faridabad, and Indore.

Tata has recently introduced the Punch with a CNG powertrain option, and the micro SUV now comes equipped with a single-pane sunroof available for both petrol and CNG powertrain variants.

The Hyundai Exter has had both petrol and CNG powertrain options since its launch. Additionally, the Exter comes equipped with a dual dash cam setup and six airbags, something that is absent in the Tata Punch. You can also read the detailed spec comparison of these two micro SUVs here.

