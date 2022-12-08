Modified On Dec 08, 2022 11:17 AM By Ansh for Hyundai Venue

While models like Nexon, Venue and Sonet observed MoM and YoY growth, Magnite and Kiger faced a downfall in both

Tata Nexon has been ruling the sub-compact SUV segment’s sales for the past couple of months and it continues to do so in November as well. It also enjoyed the highest month-on-month (MoM) increase in sales, further extending its lead over the Maruti Brezza for the time being.

Also Read: Tata Nexon Outsells Maruti Alto & Swift In November 2022

Here is the detailed breakdown of the sub-compact SUV segment sales in November 2022:

Sub-compact SUVs & crossovers Model November 2022 October 2022 MoM Growth Market share % (current) Market share % (last year) YoY Market share % Average sales (6 months) Tata Nexon 15871 13767 15.28 28.16 22.11 6.05 14416 Maruti Brezza 11324 9941 13.91 20.09 24.2 -4.11 10834 Hyundai Venue 10738 9585 12.02 19.05 17.84 1.21 10413 Kia Sonet 7834 7614 2.88 13.9 10.61 3.29 7885 Mahindra XUV300 5903 6282 -6.03 10.47 9 1.47 5400 Nissan Magnite 2397 2819 -14.96 4.25 5.15 -0.9 2986 Renault Kiger 2278 2685 -15.15 4.04 4.63 -0.59 2542 Total 56345 52693 7.95 99.96

Takeaways

Tata Nexon remains on top in November with a 15.28 per cent increase in MoM sales and is the only model here crossing the 15,000 units monthly sales mark.

The new generation Maruti Brezza witnessed sales of over 11,000 units, improving its MoM sales but lowering its figures compared to the same month last year.

The Hyundai Venue was the only other car here with over 10,000 monthly sales in November 2022. It saw a MoM growth of almost 14 per cent and a YoY growth of just a little over one per cent

Kia Sonet’s demand remained relatively stable, between 7,500 and 8,000 units sold, with MoM and YoY growth of just 2.88 per cent and 3.29 per cent, respectively.

The November 2022 sales of the XUV300 saw a slight MoM decline with 5,903 units sold, but maintained its usual spot in the segment.

Both Magnite and Kiger had sales of less than 2,500 units in November and faced a MoM fall of close to 15 per cent.

Read More on : Venue on road price