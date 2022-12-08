Tata Nexon Continues To Lead The Sub-4m SUV Segment In November 2022

Modified On Dec 08, 2022 11:17 AM

While models like Nexon, Venue and Sonet observed MoM and YoY growth, Magnite and Kiger faced a downfall in both

Tata Nexon has been ruling the sub-compact SUV segment’s sales for the past couple of months and it continues to do so in November as well. It also enjoyed the highest month-on-month (MoM) increase in sales, further extending its lead over the Maruti Brezza for the time being.

Also Read: Tata Nexon Outsells Maruti Alto & Swift In November 2022

Here is the detailed breakdown of the sub-compact SUV segment sales in November 2022:

Sub-compact SUVs & crossovers

Model

November 2022

October 2022

MoM Growth

Market share % (current)

Market share % (last year)

YoY Market share %

Average sales (6 months)

Tata Nexon

15871

13767

15.28

28.16

22.11

6.05

14416

Maruti Brezza

11324

9941

13.91

20.09

24.2

-4.11

10834

Hyundai Venue

10738

9585

12.02

19.05

17.84

1.21

10413

Kia Sonet

7834

7614

2.88

13.9

10.61

3.29

7885

Mahindra XUV300

5903

6282

-6.03

10.47

9

1.47

5400

Nissan Magnite

2397

2819

-14.96

4.25

5.15

-0.9

2986

Renault Kiger

2278

2685

-15.15

4.04

4.63

-0.59

2542

Total

56345

52693

7.95

99.96

 

Takeaways

  • Tata Nexon remains on top in November with a 15.28 per cent increase in MoM sales and is the only model here crossing the 15,000 units monthly sales mark.

Tata Nexon

  • The new generation Maruti Brezza witnessed sales of over 11,000 units, improving its MoM sales but lowering its figures compared to the same month last year.

Maruti Brezza

  • The Hyundai Venue was the only other car here with over 10,000 monthly sales in November 2022. It saw a MoM growth of almost 14 per cent and a YoY growth of just a little over one per cent

Hyundai Venue

  • Kia Sonet’s demand remained relatively stable, between 7,500 and 8,000 units sold, with MoM and YoY growth of just 2.88 per cent and 3.29 per cent, respectively.

Kia Sonet

  • The November 2022 sales of the XUV300 saw a slight MoM decline with 5,903 units sold, but maintained its usual spot in the segment.

Mahindra XUV300

  • Both Magnite and Kiger had sales of less than 2,500 units in November and faced a MoM fall of close to 15 per cent.

