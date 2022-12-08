Tata Nexon Continues To Lead The Sub-4m SUV Segment In November 2022
Modified On Dec 08, 2022 11:17 AM By Ansh for Hyundai Venue
While models like Nexon, Venue and Sonet observed MoM and YoY growth, Magnite and Kiger faced a downfall in both
Tata Nexon has been ruling the sub-compact SUV segment’s sales for the past couple of months and it continues to do so in November as well. It also enjoyed the highest month-on-month (MoM) increase in sales, further extending its lead over the Maruti Brezza for the time being.
Here is the detailed breakdown of the sub-compact SUV segment sales in November 2022:
|
Sub-compact SUVs & crossovers
|
Model
|
November 2022
|
October 2022
|
MoM Growth
|
Market share % (current)
|
Market share % (last year)
|
YoY Market share %
|
Average sales (6 months)
|
Tata Nexon
|
15871
|
13767
|
15.28
|
28.16
|
22.11
|
6.05
|
14416
|
Maruti Brezza
|
11324
|
9941
|
13.91
|
20.09
|
24.2
|
-4.11
|
10834
|
Hyundai Venue
|
10738
|
9585
|
12.02
|
19.05
|
17.84
|
1.21
|
10413
|
Kia Sonet
|
7834
|
7614
|
2.88
|
13.9
|
10.61
|
3.29
|
7885
|
Mahindra XUV300
|
5903
|
6282
|
-6.03
|
10.47
|
9
|
1.47
|
5400
|
Nissan Magnite
|
2397
|
2819
|
-14.96
|
4.25
|
5.15
|
-0.9
|
2986
|
Renault Kiger
|
2278
|
2685
|
-15.15
|
4.04
|
4.63
|
-0.59
|
2542
|
Total
|
56345
|
52693
|
7.95
|
99.96
|
Takeaways
- Tata Nexon remains on top in November with a 15.28 per cent increase in MoM sales and is the only model here crossing the 15,000 units monthly sales mark.
-
The new generation Maruti Brezza witnessed sales of over 11,000 units, improving its MoM sales but lowering its figures compared to the same month last year.
-
The Hyundai Venue was the only other car here with over 10,000 monthly sales in November 2022. It saw a MoM growth of almost 14 per cent and a YoY growth of just a little over one per cent
-
Kia Sonet’s demand remained relatively stable, between 7,500 and 8,000 units sold, with MoM and YoY growth of just 2.88 per cent and 3.29 per cent, respectively.
-
The November 2022 sales of the XUV300 saw a slight MoM decline with 5,903 units sold, but maintained its usual spot in the segment.
-
Both Magnite and Kiger had sales of less than 2,500 units in November and faced a MoM fall of close to 15 per cent.
