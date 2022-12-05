Tata Nexon Outsells Maruti Alto & Swift In November 2022

Four models registered monthly sales of over 15,000 units, while only one car managed to cross the 20,000 unit-sales mark

Tata Nexon, Hyundai Creta and Maruti Baleno

If you have been an active follower of the Indian automobile industry and the sales figures of four-wheelers, you would know how Maruti Suzuki spearheads the top spots of sales chart every month. While Maruti’s domination is still evident with four of the top five cars on the list being from its stable, there’s a surprising twist, as the second spot has been bagged by the Tata Nexon, displacing the regular table-leaders such as the Maruti Alto and Swift.

Here’s a look at the 15 highest-selling cars from last month:

Model

November 2022

November 2021

October 2022

Maruti Baleno

20,945

9,931

17,149

Tata Nexon

15,871

9,831

13,767

Maruti Alto

15,663

13,812

21,260

Maruti Swift

15,153

14,568

17,231

Maruti Wagon R

14,720

16,853

17,945

Maruti Dzire

14,456

8,196

12,321

Maruti Ertiga

13,818

8,752

10,494

Hyundai Creta

13,321

10,300

11,880

Tata Punch

12,131

6,110

10,982

Maruti Brezza

11,324

10,760 (Vitara Brezza)

9,941

Hyundai Venue

10,738

7,932

9,585

Kia Seltos

9,284

8,859

9,777

Mahindra Bolero

7,984

5,442

8,772

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

7,961

5,466

8,855

Kia Sonet

7,834

4,719

7,614

Takeaways

Maruti Baleno

  • Although Maruti continued to retain the top spot in monthly car sales, it was the Baleno, rather than the usual Alto, that topped the table in November 2022 with nearly 21,000 unit-sales. The premium hatchback was the only car here to cross the 20,000-unit sales milestone.

  • The second best-seller happened to be the Tata Nexon, marginally outperforming the Maruti Alto and Swift. Tata sold close to 15,900 units of the sub-four-metre SUV which includes the figures of both the regular Nexon as well as Nexon EV Prime and Max.

Maruti Alto K10
Maruti Swift

  • Maruti managed to dispatch over 15,000 units each of the Alto and Swift in November 2022. Do note that the Alto’s figures are indicative of both the Alto 800 and Alto K10. The Alto and Swift’s sales dipped by up to 5,600 units and over 2,000 units, respectively, compared to October 2022.

  • The following three places in the sales chart were once again held by Maruti models: Wagon R, Dzire and Ertiga. Their November sales ranged from around 13,800 units to 14,800 units.

Hyundai Creta

  • Hyundai’s first model on the list was the Creta with more than 13,000 units shipped. The SUV bettered both its year-on-year (YoY) and month-on-month (MoM) sales last month.

  • The Tata Punch was close on the heels of the Hyundai compact SUV by almost 2,000 units. Its YoY figure grew by almost 100 per cent as its sales in November 2022 nearly doubled compared to sales registered in the same month the previous year.

  • Following the Punch were two sub-four-metre SUVs, the Maruti Brezza and Hyundai Venue, respectively. They signed off the list of cars in November 2022 to cross the 10,000-unit sales landmark.

Kia Seltos

  • With nearly 9,300 units sold, the Kia Seltos bettered its YoY number but failed to beat its October 2022 sales mark of 9,777 units.

Mahindra Bolero
Kia Sonet

  • The bottom three spots in this list were taken by the Mahindra Bolero, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Kia Sonet, respectively. All of them gave a tough fight for these places as suggested by their November 2022 sales numbers, but none of them managed to cross 8,000-unit sales mark. The Bolero was ahead of the Hyundai hatchback by less than 25 units.

R
Published by
Rohit
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

