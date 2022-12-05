Published On Dec 05, 2022 03:20 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Four models registered monthly sales of over 15,000 units, while only one car managed to cross the 20,000 unit-sales mark

If you have been an active follower of the Indian automobile industry and the sales figures of four-wheelers, you would know how Maruti Suzuki spearheads the top spots of sales chart every month. While Maruti’s domination is still evident with four of the top five cars on the list being from its stable, there’s a surprising twist, as the second spot has been bagged by the Tata Nexon, displacing the regular table-leaders such as the Maruti Alto and Swift.

Here’s a look at the 15 highest-selling cars from last month:

Model November 2022 November 2021 October 2022 Maruti Baleno 20,945 9,931 17,149 Tata Nexon 15,871 9,831 13,767 Maruti Alto 15,663 13,812 21,260 Maruti Swift 15,153 14,568 17,231 Maruti Wagon R 14,720 16,853 17,945 Maruti Dzire 14,456 8,196 12,321 Maruti Ertiga 13,818 8,752 10,494 Hyundai Creta 13,321 10,300 11,880 Tata Punch 12,131 6,110 10,982 Maruti Brezza 11,324 10,760 (Vitara Brezza) 9,941 Hyundai Venue 10,738 7,932 9,585 Kia Seltos 9,284 8,859 9,777 Mahindra Bolero 7,984 5,442 8,772 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios 7,961 5,466 8,855 Kia Sonet 7,834 4,719 7,614

Related: Here Are Top 10 Selling Car Brands In November 2022

Takeaways

Although Maruti continued to retain the top spot in monthly car sales, it was the Baleno, rather than the usual Alto, that topped the table in November 2022 with nearly 21,000 unit-sales. The premium hatchback was the only car here to cross the 20,000-unit sales milestone.

The second best-seller happened to be the Tata Nexon, marginally outperforming the Maruti Alto and Swift. Tata sold close to 15,900 units of the sub-four-metre SUV which includes the figures of both the regular Nexon as well as Nexon EV Prime and Max.

Maruti managed to dispatch over 15,000 units each of the Alto and Swift in November 2022. Do note that the Alto’s figures are indicative of both the Alto 800 and Alto K10. The Alto and Swift’s sales dipped by up to 5,600 units and over 2,000 units, respectively, compared to October 2022.

The following three places in the sales chart were once again held by Maruti models: Wagon R, Dzire and Ertiga. Their November sales ranged from around 13,800 units to 14,800 units.

Hyundai’s first model on the list was the Creta with more than 13,000 units shipped. The SUV bettered both its year-on-year (YoY) and month-on-month (MoM) sales last month.

The Tata Punch was close on the heels of the Hyundai compact SUV by almost 2,000 units. Its YoY figure grew by almost 100 per cent as its sales in November 2022 nearly doubled compared to sales registered in the same month the previous year.

Following the Punch were two sub-four-metre SUVs, the Maruti Brezza and Hyundai Venue, respectively. They signed off the list of cars in November 2022 to cross the 10,000-unit sales landmark.

With nearly 9,300 units sold, the Kia Seltos bettered its YoY number but failed to beat its October 2022 sales mark of 9,777 units.

The bottom three spots in this list were taken by the Mahindra Bolero, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Kia Sonet, respectively. All of them gave a tough fight for these places as suggested by their November 2022 sales numbers, but none of them managed to cross 8,000-unit sales mark. The Bolero was ahead of the Hyundai hatchback by less than 25 units.

Also Read: Mahindra, Tata, Skoda & Many Others Register Strong Annual Growth In November 2022

Read More on : Grand i10 Nios AMT