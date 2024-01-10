Modified On Jan 10, 2024 03:07 PM By Shreyash for Tata Nexon

Save for the Tata Nexon and Renault Kiger, all other SUVs recorded a decline in month-on-month (MoM) sales

The subcompact SUV sales figures for December 2023 revealed that the overall MoM demand of the segment went down by over 15.85 percent. Leading the charts are sub-4m SUVs from Tata, Maruti, and Hyundai with over 10,000 unit sales each. Let’s have a look at the detailed sales report for each SUV in the table below.

Sub-compact SUVs & crossovers December 2023 November 2023 MoM Growth Market share current(%) Market share (% last year) YoY mkt share (%) Average sales (6 months) Tata Nexon 15284 14916 2.46 33.89 26.04 7.85 13559 Maruti Brezza 12844 13393 -4.09 28.48 24.2 4.28 14356 Hyundai Venue 10383 11180 -7.12 23.02 17.9 5.12 11264 Mahindra XUV300 3550 4673 -24.03 7.87 10.48 -2.61 4853 Nissan Magnite 2150 2454 -12.38 4.76 4.36 0.4 2452 Renault Kiger 865 530 63.2 1.91 4.52 -2.61 1040 Kia Sonet 10 6433 -99.84 0.02 12.47 -12.45 5666 Total 45086 53579 -15.85 99.95

Key Takeaways

The Tata Nexon crossed the sales mark of 15,000 units in December 2023 and it not only maintained its top position in the subcompact SUV sales chart, but it was also the best-selling car in India last month. Tata’s recently facelifted subcompact SUV witnessed a MoM sales growth of about 2.5 percent last month. Please note that these figures include the sales of both Tata Nexon and Tata Nexon EV.

Maruti Brezza was the second best-selling sub-4m in December 2023, same as the previous month. However, it faced an MoM loss of over 4 percent, which was more than 1,500 units fewer than its average sales of the last six mont

The Hyundai Venue also experienced a drop in MoM demand with nearly 800 fewer sales. It still managed to cross the 10,000 unit sales mark in December 2023.

The next best-selling model of the segment was the Mahindra XUV300, crossing over 3,500 unit sales. The subcompact SUV faced a MoM decline of over 24 percent in December 2023 sales. The XUV300 is also set to undergo a makeover in 2024, and recent spy shots also reveal new features for the facelifted SUV.

Also Check Out: Facelifted Kia Sonet To Be Launched In India On This Date

The Nissan Magnite crossed the sales mark of 2,000 units in December 2023 registering a decline of more than 12 percent in monthly sales. The Renault Kiger on the other hand has not crossed 1,000 unit sales last month, however it still registered a MoM growth of 63 percent.

The Kia Sonet’s figures for December 2023 reflect the fact that the sub-4m SUV is about to enter the market in January 2024. As such, the older model’s production is stopped once pending orders are completed.

Read More on : Nexon AMT