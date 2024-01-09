Modified On Jan 09, 2024 06:15 PM By Rohit for Kia Sonet 2024

Kia will launch the Sonet facelift on January 12, with prices expected to start from around Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom)

This is the first major refresh since its introduction in India back in 2020.

Bookings for the updated SUV are already open for Rs 25,000.

Gets a fresh design on the outside including a revised grille, and sharper headlights and DRLs.

Cabin updates include a redesigned climate control panel and a Seltos-like digital driver display.

Additional features consist of a semi-powered driver's seat, a 360-degree camera and ADAS.

To be provided with both petrol and diesel powertrain options; diesel-MT back in the mix.

With almost everything known about the facelifted Kia Sonet and with the model even having reached some dealerships, the only and most important point that remains is the launch date of the new SUV. For those of you who have waited this long, there’s some positive news as the carmaker will introduce the updated Sonet in India on January 12. Here’s a quick refresher ahead of the new Sonet’s launch:

New Exterior Design

The Sonet subcompact SUV, introduced in 2020, has undergone its first major refresh. Among the updates to its exterior are a revamped grille, revised LED headlights with elongated fang-shaped LED DRLs, sleeker LED fog lamps, revised connected LED taillights, and tweaked bumpers. You also get an updated design for the alloys, which have a different design depending on whether you pick the Tech Line, GT Line, or X-Line trim.

Interior And Features

The new model's interior closely resembles that of its predecessor, featuring minor updates such as a revised climate control panel. It has carried on with features like a sunroof, wireless phone charging, ventilated front seats, and cruise control. That said, Kia has now introduced a 10.25-inch digital driver's display, akin to the Seltos, and a 4-way powered driver seat, drawing inspiration from the Hyundai Venue.

Two big safety feature additions come in the form of level-1 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and a 360-degree camera. The Sonet will continue to get additional safety kit such as six airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and front and rear parking sensors.

What’s Under The Hood?

Kia will offer the facelifted Sonet with the following powertrain choices:

Specification 1.2-litre Petrol 1-litre Turbo-petrol 1.5-litre Diesel Power 83 PS 120 PS 116 PS Torque 115 Nm 172 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT 6-speed iMT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed iMT, 6-speed MT (new), 6-speed AT Claimed Mileage 18.83 kmpl 18.7 kmpl, 19.2 kmpl 22.3 kmpl, T.B.D.^, 18.6 kmpl

^ - To Be Declared

With the facelift, the Sonet will regain the diesel-MT option, which was discontinued in early 2023. That said, Kia is yet to reveal the diesel manual’s claimed mileage figure.

Price And Competition

We expect the facelifted Kia Sonet to have a starting price of around Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom). It will face competition from the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, and the sub-4m crossover: the Maruti Fronx.

