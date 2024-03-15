Modified On Mar 15, 2024 01:02 PM By Ansh for Tata Nexon

This will be the first CNG car in the Indian market to come with a turbo-petrol engine

Will be powered by the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine that makes 120 PS and 170 Nm.

Expected to get both manual and AMT options.

The CNG variants can come with a price premium of around Rs 1 lakh.

The facelifted Tata Nexon was launched last year with the same turbo-petrol and diesel engine options as the pre-facelift version. At the 2024 Bharat Mobility Expo, Tata showcased a CNG version of the subcompact SUV hinting at its imminent arrival. Recently, a camouflaged test mule of the Nexon was spotted, and it was likely the upcoming CNG version itself.

Powertrain Details

The Nexon CNG will be the first car in the Indian market to offer the choice of CNG with a turbo-petrol engine. It will use the same 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine as the regular version, which makes 120 PS and 170 Nm, however, the output figures here will be slightly lower.

In terms of transmission option, Tata will offer it with a 5-speed manual transmission, and it can also get an AMT option, like the Tiago ang Tigor CNG. The performance and mileage specifications of the Nexon CNG are still unknown.

Features & Safety

As of now, it's not sure whether the CNG option will be available in the highest variant or not, but if it does, it will be the best-equipped CNG SUV in the market. A top-spec Nexon CNG will come with features like a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, automatic climate control, cruise control, a wireless phone charger, ventilated front seats, and a single pane sunroof.

In terms of safety, it might come with six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), ISOFIX child seat anchors, and a 360-degree camera with a blind view monitor.

Price & Rivals

The Tata Nexon is priced from Rs 8.15 lakh to Rs 15.80 lakh (ex-showroom) and the CNG variants are expected to carry a price premium of around Rs 1 lakh over the corresponding petrol-manual variant. When launched, its only direct rival will be the CNG variants of the Maruti Brezza. The regular Nexon also takes on the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Kiger.

