Tata Nexon EV Facelift Long Range vs Tata Nexon EV (Old): Real World Performance Comparison

The new long range variant of the Tata Nexon EV is more powerful, but it produces less torque than the older Nexon

The Tata Nexon EV was first launched in India in 2020, and it underwent a significant update in 2023. No longer does the Tata electric SUV get in two versions for two battery packs - Prime and Max (longer range). Now, it is just one Nexon EV in both MR (Middle Range) and LR (Long Range) variants.

Recently, we had the opportunity to test the performance of the updated Nexon EV's long-range variant (LR) in real-world conditions. Let’s see how the performance of the Nexon EV facelift compares to that of the first version.

Before we head on to performance results of the Tata Nexon EVs we have tested, let’s have a look at their battery pack and motor specifications which are detailed in the table below:

Powertrain Options

Tata Nexon EV (Old) Tata Nexon EV Facelift Long Range (LR) Battery Pack 30.2 kWh 40.5 kWh Power 129 PS 144 PS Torque 245 Nm 215 Nm Claimed Range Up to 312 km Up to 465 km

Though the older Nexon EV was 15 PS less powerful, it used to offer 30 Nm more torque than its existing version. Meanwhile, the facelifted Nexon EV’s larger battery pack variant claims an extra 153 km of range.

Acceleration Test

Tests Tata Nexon EV (Old) Tata Nexon EV Facelift Long Range (LR) 0-100 kmph 9.58 seconds 8.75 seconds Quarter Mile 17.37 seconds at 119.82 kmph 16.58 seconds at 138.11 kmph Kickdown (20-80kmph) 5.25 seconds 5.09 seconds

Though the Nexon EV facelift LR is quicker than the older Nexon EV in all acceleration tests, the difference is not significant. In the 0-100 kmph sprint, the Nexon EV facelift is only 0.8 seconds quicker, and it's only 1 second faster than the older Nexon over a quarter mile.

In the kickdown from 20 to 80 kmph, the difference between their timings becomes almost negligible.

Braking Test

Tests Tata Nexon EV (Old) Tata Nexon EV Facelift Long Range (LR) 100-0 kmph 42.60 metres 40.87 metres 80-0 kmph 26.64 metres 25.56 metres

When coming to a stop from 100 kmph, the facelifted Nexon EV’s travel distance is 1.73 metres less than that of the older Nexon EV. Talking about the braking from 80 kmph, the difference between their stopping distance further reduces to 1 metre. The Nexon EV LR facelift comes with all-wheel disc brakes, whereas the older Nexon used to come with disc brakes on the front wheel only. Note that the tyres on both versions of the Nexon are same (215/60 R16).

Takeaways

Overall, we can see that Tata has indeed developed the mechanical aspects of the Nexon EV as well as the cosmetics and features list in the past few years. Even though the win margin for the Nexon EV facelift is small, every improvement for mass-market EVs is a result of painstaking work. It’s no wonder that Tata continues to be the leading electric car brand in India.

Disclaimer: Please note that the performance figures of an EV may vary depending on the driver, driving conditions, battery’s health and temperature, and climate.

Price Comparison & Rivals

Tata Nexon EV (Old) Tata Nexon EV Facelift Long Range (LR) Rs 14.49 lakh to Rs 17.50 lakh (last recorded) Rs 16.99 lakh to Rs 19.49 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom

For the first year or so, the Nexon EV had no direct rivals. Now, the Tata Nexon EV rivals the Mahindra XUV400 EV, while being an affordable alternative to the MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona Electric. It also acts as a more spacious alternative to the Tata Punch EV.

