Tata Launches Exclusive Founders Editions, But Only For Employees

Published On Feb 02, 2021 04:50 PM By Tarun for Tata Tiago

The exclusive editions are launched on the occasion of Tata Motors’ 75th anniversary

The new editions are available for the Tiago, Tigor, Nexon, Altroz, and Harrier.

The editions get a new Tata logo and an exclusive JRD Tata signature on the body.

There’s no other cosmetic upgrade or feature addition.

Only Tata employees can buy the special edition vehicles.

Tata Motors began in 1945 as a locomotive manufacturer, later entering the commercial vehicle market in 1954 where it manufactured trucks in a joint venture with Daimler Benz. After decades in the CV market, Tata Motors made its way into the passenger-car segment with the Sierra in 1991. Then came the Estate, Sumo, Safari, and finally, the Tata Indica. The hatchback, one of the best selling cars ever, marked a turning point for the carmaker.

Established by Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy Tata, the automaker has now completed 75 years of operations in India. To commemorate this feat, Tata Motors has launched Exclusive Founders Edition of its models, including the Tiago, Tigor, Nexon, Altroz, and Harrier. However, only Tata employees can get their hands on these special editions, and not regular buyers.

The select editions flaunt a new Tata logo amid a blue backdrop and a ‘JRD Tata’ signature on the side fenders, C-pillar, boot, and inside the cabin. Buyers will also get Exclusive Founders Edition postcards and a photo frame including the important events of Tata. Employees can book their cars online after entering their employee ID, name, and number.

Tata had recently launched a limited edition of the Tiago based on the XT variant. The subcompact hatchback gets some cosmetic upgrades and new features and is priced at Rs 30,000 more than the standard XT variant. The company has also unveiled the 2021 Safari (with its launch expected in the upcoming weeks) and plans to debut the HBX micro-SUV this year.

