Tata Rolls Out Only 2,000 Units Of The Limited Edition Tiago

Modified On Jan 30, 2021 12:52 PM By Rohit for Tata Tiago

The limited-edition model gets additional features like blacked-out alloy wheels, a 5-inch touchscreen system, and a rear parcel tray

Tata is rolling out only 2,000 units of the Limited-Edition model.

The limited edition is based on the second-to-base XT variant.

It is priced at Rs 30,000 more than the standard XT variant that retails at Rs 5.49 lakh, ex-showroom.

Tata provides it with the same 1.2-litre petrol engine mated to a 5-speed MT like that of the variant.

The Limited-Edition model is available in three single-tone colours -- Flame Red, Pearlescent White, and Daytona Grey.

Tata has priced the standard Tiago from Rs 4.85 lakh to Rs 6.84 lakh (ex-showroom).

January 22 this year marked the first anniversary of the refreshed Tata Tiago . The company launched the BS6-compliant version, discontinuing the diesel variants of the hatchback. Now, to celebrate this feat, the carmaker has introduced a limited-edition model based on the second-to-base XT variant and is offering only 2,000 units of it.

Here’s a look at the prices of the limited-edition model and the variant it is based on:

Variant Standard XT MT Limited Edition XT Premium Price Rs 5.49 lakh Rs 5.79 lakh +Rs 30,000

Tata has priced the XT Limited Edition at Rs 30,000 more than the variant it is based on. The limited-run model comes in three shades -- Flame Red, Pearlescent White, and Daytona Grey. Sadly, there’s no dual-tone option available.

The XT Limited Edition gets a few additional features, including blacked-out 14-inch alloy wheels, a 5-inch Harman touchscreen infotainment system, and a rear parcel tray. The infotainment system comes with 3D navigation through Navimaps, reverse parking sensor with display, voice command recognition, and image/video playback. Other features, including keyless entry, 4-speaker sound system, and follow-me-home headlamps, have been carried forward from the Standard XT. Safety kit includes dual front airbags, corner stability control, and ABS with EBD.

Also Read: Tata’s Electric Sub-4m SUV Gets Costlier By Rs 15,000

Since it is a Limited Edition model, no changes have been made under the bonnet. Tata has equipped this variant with the same 1.2-litre petrol engine (86PS/113Nm) mated to a 5-speed manual transmission that’s offered on the standard XT variant.

Tata recently hiked the prices of the Tiago, which now retails between Rs 4.85 lakh and Rs 6.84 lakh. The compact hatchback rivals the Maruti Wagon R , Hyundai Santro , and the Datsun GO.

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

Read More on : Tata Tiago AMT