New Tata Safari Unveiled In Its Entirety

Modified On Jan 27, 2021 01:39 PM By Sonny for Tata New Safari

Bookings for the all-new Safari to commence on February 4

Tata has revealed most details of the new Safari, except for its price.

Safari will get a bright dual-tone black and white cabin with an option of 6- or 7-seater configuration.

Shares a lot of features with Harrier such as the touchscreen infotainment system, panoramic sunroof, powered driver’s seat, and six airbags.

In addition, it gets rear disc brakes, electronic parking brake, and iRA connected car technology.

Bookings to open on February 4 before its expected launch by mid-February.

The all-new Tata Safari has finally been unveiled in its entirety. We already got to see the exterior design earlier this month but now, the carmaker has unveiled the production-spec interior as well as its features and detailed specs. It borrows several details from the Harrier that it is based on and adds more than just a third-row of seats.

The Safari seems to be debuting in its 6-seater configuration with captain seats in the middle row while a 7-seater layout will also be offered. It features a brighter black and white dual-tone theme with white being the dominant shade for the upholstery. Combined with the panoramic sunroof, the Safari’s cabin should feel airier too.

In terms of features, the Safari borrows a fair bit from the Harrier. It also gets the 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, semi-digital instrument cluster, cruise control, power-adjustable driver’s seat, and automatic AC with individual vents for each row. The infotainment system will feature Tata’s iRA connected car technology along with a premium 9-speaker 320W JBL audio system.

With regards to safety, the Safari will offer up to six airbags, electronic stability program, tyre pressure monitoring system, hill hold, hill descent control, and a rear parking camera. It gets some additional comforts too such as rear disc brakes (Harrier comes with drum brakes) and electronic parking brake with auto hold.

We’ve already seen the exterior differences of the Safari from the Harrier with its updated grille, taller rear end, a size larger 18-inch alloy wheels, and redesigned rear profile. Under its bonnet, it also gets the 170PS 2.0-litre diesel engine with the choice of 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions. A petrol engine option could still be offered at a later date along with an AWD variant as well.

The 2021 Safari will be offered in a total of 6 variants and it is expected to be priced from Rs 15 lakh demanding a likely premium of up to a lakh over Harrier. It will rival the likes of the MG Hector Plus and upcoming models like the 2021 XUV500 and the 7-seater Hyundai Creta. Tata will open the official bookings for the new Safari from February 4 with the launch soon after.