Tata, Hyundai, Maruti: Top 3 Most Preferred Brands In Sub-4m SUV Space In July 2022

Published On Aug 08, 2022 02:07 PM By Rohit for Tata Nexon

  • 1321 Views
  • Write a comment

The segment’s demand itself witnessed a month-on-month (MoM) increase of over 16 per cent, clocking sales of nearly 62,000 SUVs in July, with the Tata Nexon continuing its top form

Maruti and Hyundai recently gave their sub-4m SUVs a much-needed update (new-gen Brezza and facelifted Venue launched, respectively). Apart from that, the Tata Nexon and Nexon EV also continued to witness surging demand in June 2022.

Here’s a look at how all the sub-4m SUVs fared in the last month:

Sub-compact SUVs & crossovers

July 2022

June 2022

MoM Growth

Market share current(%)

Market share (% last year)

YoY mkt share (%)

Average sales (6 months)

Tata Nexon

14214

14295

-0.56

22.93

18.72

4.21

13795

Hyundai Venue

12000

10321

16.26

19.36

14.9

4.46

9637

Maruti Vitara Brezza

9709

4404

120.45

15.66

23.07

-7.41

9625

Kia Sonet

7215

7455

-3.21

11.64

13.97

-2.33

6781

Toyota Urban Cruiser

6724

5301

26.84

10.84

4.45

6.39

3335

Mahindra XUV300

5937

4754

24.88

9.57

10.97

-1.4

4481

Nissan Magnite

3583

3331

7.56

5.78

7.41

-1.63

2674

Renault Kiger

2597

3411

-23.86

4.19

6.47

-2.28

2534

Total

61979

53272

16.34

99.97

Takeaways

Tata Nexon EV Max

  • Although the Tata Nexon’s sales saw a marginal dip compared to the previous month, the sub-4m SUV still crossed 14,000 units in July. Do note that these figures are also inclusive of the Nexon EV.

  • Along with the Tata Nexon, the Hyundai Venue was the only other SUV in its segment to breach the 10,000-unit sales mark.

Maruti Brezza

  • Maruti’s sub-4m SUV, the Brezza, almost reached the 10,000-unit mark. Its month-on-month (MoM) figure shot up by over 120 per cent. However, its year-on-year (YoY) market share has dipped by nearly 7.5 per cent.

  • The Kia Sonet slipped from the third to fourth place in July 2022 as the carmaker managed to ship a little over 7,200 units of the SUV.

Toyota Urban Cruiser
Mahindra XUV300

  • Following the Sonet, the Toyota Urban Cruiser and Mahindra XUV300 took the next two spots, with nearly 6,800 units and 6,000 units sold, respectively. While the Toyota SUV had a market share of more than 10 per cent, the XUV300’s reduced from almost 11 per cent to 9.5 per cent year-on-year.

  • The Nissan Magnite-Renault Kiger duo took the last two spots on the chart even in July. The Kiger saw the highest drop in its MoM number, which was nearly 24 per cent. In fact, with almost 2,600 units sold, it just managed to cross its average six-month sales figure.

Read More on : Nexon AMT

R
Published by
Rohit
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Tata Nexon

Read Full News
  • Mahindra XUV300
  • Tata Nexon
  • Tata Nexon EV Prime
  • Toyota Urban Cruiser
  • Tata Nexon EV Max
  • Hyundai Venue
  • Maruti Brezza
  • Kia Sonet
Big Saving !!
Save upto 39% ! Find best deals on Used Tata Cars
View Used Tata Nexon In New Delhi

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Suv

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
HomeNew CarsNewsTata, Hyundai, Maruti: Top 3 Most Preferred Brands In Sub-4m SUV Space In July 2022
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience