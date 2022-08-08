Published On Aug 08, 2022 02:07 PM By Rohit for Tata Nexon

The segment’s demand itself witnessed a month-on-month (MoM) increase of over 16 per cent, clocking sales of nearly 62,000 SUVs in July, with the Tata Nexon continuing its top form

Maruti and Hyundai recently gave their sub-4m SUVs a much-needed update (new-gen Brezza and facelifted Venue launched, respectively). Apart from that, the Tata Nexon and Nexon EV also continued to witness surging demand in June 2022.

Here’s a look at how all the sub-4m SUVs fared in the last month:

Sub-compact SUVs & crossovers July 2022 June 2022 MoM Growth Market share current(%) Market share (% last year) YoY mkt share (%) Average sales (6 months) Tata Nexon 14214 14295 -0.56 22.93 18.72 4.21 13795 Hyundai Venue 12000 10321 16.26 19.36 14.9 4.46 9637 Maruti Vitara Brezza 9709 4404 120.45 15.66 23.07 -7.41 9625 Kia Sonet 7215 7455 -3.21 11.64 13.97 -2.33 6781 Toyota Urban Cruiser 6724 5301 26.84 10.84 4.45 6.39 3335 Mahindra XUV300 5937 4754 24.88 9.57 10.97 -1.4 4481 Nissan Magnite 3583 3331 7.56 5.78 7.41 -1.63 2674 Renault Kiger 2597 3411 -23.86 4.19 6.47 -2.28 2534 Total 61979 53272 16.34 99.97

Takeaways

Although the Tata Nexon’s sales saw a marginal dip compared to the previous month, the sub-4m SUV still crossed 14,000 units in July. Do note that these figures are also inclusive of the Nexon EV.

Along with the Tata Nexon, the Hyundai Venue was the only other SUV in its segment to breach the 10,000-unit sales mark.

Maruti’s sub-4m SUV, the Brezza, almost reached the 10,000-unit mark. Its month-on-month (MoM) figure shot up by over 120 per cent. However, its year-on-year (YoY) market share has dipped by nearly 7.5 per cent.

The Kia Sonet slipped from the third to fourth place in July 2022 as the carmaker managed to ship a little over 7,200 units of the SUV.

Following the Sonet, the Toyota Urban Cruiser and Mahindra XUV300 took the next two spots, with nearly 6,800 units and 6,000 units sold, respectively. While the Toyota SUV had a market share of more than 10 per cent, the XUV300’s reduced from almost 11 per cent to 9.5 per cent year-on-year.

The Nissan Magnite-Renault Kiger duo took the last two spots on the chart even in July. The Kiger saw the highest drop in its MoM number, which was nearly 24 per cent. In fact, with almost 2,600 units sold, it just managed to cross its average six-month sales figure.

