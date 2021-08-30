Tata Has Revealed All Angles Of The Punch Micro SUV In New Photos

Modified On Aug 30, 2021 12:29 PM By Tarun for Tata Punch

Tata’s smallest SUV takes inspiration from its bigger siblings and will be launched close to Diwali 2021

The Tata Punch features tri-arrow LED tail lights, chunky body cladding (especially around the bumpers), and boot styling loosely inspired by the Nexon.

The side profile showcases its dual-tone alloy wheels, a slightly raked roofline with roof rails, and C-pillar-mounted door handles.

Tata still has not officially unveiled the interior but we’ve spied it beforehand.

It could feature a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, a semi-digital instrument cluster, cruise control, and connected car technology.

The Tata Punch will likely get the Tiago’s 86PS 1.2-litre petrol engine, and possibly the Altroz’s 110PS 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine as well.

Tata has released some more images of its upcoming Punch micro SUV, which is all set to be launched in the coming months. While earlier we saw the front profile, we can now see its side and rear styling.

The rear seems loosely inspired by the Nexon, with similar tri-arrow LED taillights and a similarly styled boot. It gets a tall bumper integrated into the Punch’s thick body cladding. Further, we can see an integrated rear spoiler and a rather small rear windscreen.

From the side, you can see the body cladding that extends all around the car. It also gives us a better look at the dual-tone alloy wheels, the C-pillar-mounted door handles, a slightly raked roofline with roof rails, and the boxy proportions for the smallest Tata SUV yet.

The front profile, which was showcased when its product name was revealed, carries a split headlamp setup that seems inspired by the Harrier and Safari. The grille, however, is similar to the Nexon. It can be seen with a three-tone finish if you count the blue as the base, white for the roof and outside rear-view mirrors (ORVMs), and the chunky black-coloured cladding around the bottom.

The Punch is expected to feature a free-standing 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, along with the Altroz’ semi-digital instrument cluster. Also on offer will be automatic AC, cruise control, automatic headlamps, connected car technology, and a push start/stop button. Safety will be covered by dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and a rear parking camera. It could be equipped with electronic stability control as well in the higher trims.

It is likely to be offered with the Tiago’s 86PS 1.2-litre petrol engine, paired with 5-speed manual and AMT units. The Punch might also get the Altroz’s 110PS 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine.

The Tata Punch is expected to retail from Rs 5.5 lakh to Rs 8.5 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival the Mahindra KUV100 NXT , Maruti Ignis , and the upcoming Hyundai Casper.