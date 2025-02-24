Tata Harrier Stealth Vs Dark Edition: Design Comparison

The Stealth edition features more blacked-out elements and is only available on the top-spec Fearless Plus variant

The Tata Harrier Stealth Edition was launched recently in the new Stealth Matte Black exterior shade. This is the second special edition that the Harrier has received, with Dark being the first. The Dark edition is available with multiple variants and gets a Carbon Black exterior shade in a gloss finish. On the other hand, the Stealth edition of the SUV is based on the fully loaded Fearless Plus variant and will be limited to a total of 2,700 units. Here is a quick comparison between the design aspects of the two special editions and how they differ from each other.

Front

Both editions of the Harrier get a blacked-out grille, bumper, and skid plate. The silver elements present on the standard Harrier are also blacked out in both Dark and Stealth editions. Other elements such as the connected LED DRLs, headlights, and fog lamps remain the same across both editions.

Side

Both the Stealth and Dark editions come with body-coloured ORVMs and blacked-out door handles. Both editions get respective ‘Stealth’ and ‘Dark’ monikers on the fender along with a fully black Harrier nameplate. While both versions of the Harrier ride on 19-inch blacked-out alloy wheels, the Stealth edition gets newly designed units.

Rear

The rear profile of both editions is similar with a fully black bumper and Harrier badging. Both Stealth and Dark retain the connected LED taillamps and roof-mounted spoiler that the standard Harrier comes with.

Interior

The Tata Harrier Dark edition gets some chrome elements across the interior, such as the door handles, which are fully black in the Stealth edition. The seats in both editions get black-coloured leatherette upholstery.

Features onboard the top variant include a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 10.25-inch digital driver display, dual-zone auto AC with rear vents, powered tailgate, rain-sensing wipers, and ventilated front seats.

The safety suite includes up to 7 airbags (6 as standard), an auto-dimming IRVM, ISOFIX child seat anchors, tyre pressure monitoring system, traction control, and a 360-degree camera.

Powertrain

Both editions get the same powertrain as the standard Harrier, which is as follows:

Engine 2-litre diesel Power 170 Torque 350 Nm Transmission 6-Speed MT*/ 7-Speed AT^

*MT= Manual Transmission

^AT= Torque Converter Automatic Transmission

Price And Rivals

Tata Harrier Stealth Edition Tata Harrier Dark Edition Rs 25.10 lakh and Rs 26.50 lakh Rs 19.15 lakh to Rs 26.25 lakh

The Tata Harrier special editions rival the likes of Kia Seltos X-Line

