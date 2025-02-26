Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon Edition vs Tata Safari Dark Edition: Price Comparison

The Scorpio N gets an optional 4-wheel-drive (4WD) drivetrain, while the Safari Dark boasts extra features, but at a price premium

The Mahindra Scorpio N recently got an all-black Carbon edition, priced between Rs 19.19 lakh and Rs 24.89 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). The blacked out Scorpio N Carbon edition can be regarded as a direct rival to the Tata Safari Dark edition. Here’s how the newly launched all-black edition of the Scorpio N fares against the Safari Dark in terms of prices.

Disclaimer: Since the Tata Safari Dark edition only comes with a diesel powertrain, we have only considered the diesel variants of the Scorpio N Black edition for this comparison.

Diesel Manual

Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon Edition Tata Safari Dark Edition Z8 - Rs 19.65 lakh Pure Plus S - Rs 19.65 lakh Z8 L - Rs 21.30 lakh Adventure Plus - Rs 21.35 lakh Z8 4WD - Rs 21.72 lakh Z8 L 4WD - Rs 23.33 lakh Accomplished: Rs 24.15 lakh Accomplished Plus: Rs 25.30 lakh Accomplished Plus 6-seater: Rs 25.60 lakh

Key Takeaways

Both all-black editions of the Mahindra Scorpio N and Tata Safari have the same starting price of Rs 19.65 lakh.

The top-spec 2WD manual variant of the Scorpio N Carbon edition is Rs 5,000 more affordable than the mid-spec Adventure Plus edition of the Safari Dark.

The mid-spec Pure Plus S variant of the Safari Dark edition comes with extra amenities like a bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen and a panoramic sunroof over the Scorpio N Carbon edition. The Mahindra SUV in this price point offers features like an 8-inch touchscreen, a single-pane sunroof, and cruise control.

The top-spec Z8 L variant 4WD variant of the Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon is Rs 2.27 lakh more affordable than the top-spec Accomplished Plus 6-seater variant of the Tata Safari Dark edition.

In the top-spec, the Safari Dark gets some nicer features such as a big 12.3-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s display, ventilated front and rear seats, a panoramic sunroof, powered tailgate, and most importantly, 7 airbags along with level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

The Scorpio N in the top-spec does get ventilated seats, dual-zone AC, however it only gets a single-pane sunroof, and misses out on ADAS.

However, for those who want a 4WD SUV, you can save over Rs 2 lakh and get a Scorpio N over the Tata Safari.

In diesel, the Scorpio N Carbon uses a 2.2-litre diesel engine which makes 175 PS, and with the 6-speed manual transmission, it delivers a torque output of 370 Nm.

The Safari Dark on the other is powered by a 2-litre diesel engine which makes 170 PS and 350 Nm. It also comes paired with a 6-speed manual transmission.

Diesel Automatic

Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon Edition Tata Safari Dark Edition Pure Plus S: Rs 20.65 lakh Z8 AT- 21.18 lakh Z8 L AT- Rs 22.76 lakh Z8 4WD AT- Rs 23.44 lakh Adventure Plus: Rs 23.75 lakh Z8 L 4WD AT - Rs 24.89 lakh Accomplished: Rs 25.55 lakh Accomplished Plus: Rs 26.90 lakh Accomplished Plus 6-seater: Rs 27 lakh

Key Takeaways

The entry-level Dark edition automatic variant of the Tata Safari is Rs 53,000 more affordable than the Z8 automatic Carbon variant of the Mahindra Scorpio N.

In the top-spec, the Tata Safari Dark automatic, in 6-seater, is Rs 2.11 lakh more expensive than the top-spec Z8L automatic variant of the Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon edition.

Both SUVs here come with a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

All prices are ex-showroom