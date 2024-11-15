Maruti Continued To Dominate The Compact And Midsize Hatchback Sales In October 2024

Maruti hatchbacks alone accounted for more than 75 percent of the total sales

In October 2024, the Maruti hatchbacks dominated the list of top-selling hatchbacks, with the Maruti Swift and Maruti Wagon R emerging as the top sellers. Over 48,000 compact and midsize hatchbacks were dispatched last month, with Maruti alone accounting for more than 37,000 units, i.e., over 75 percent of total sales. Hatchbacks from Hyundai and Tata secured the third and fourth positions, respectively. Let’s take a closer look at how each of these models performed last month.

Models October 2024 October 2023 September 2024 Maruti Swift 17,539 20,598 16,241 Maruti Wagon R 13,922 22,080 13,339 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios 6,235 6,552 5,103 Tata Tiago (ICE + EV) 4,682 5,356 4,225 Maruti Celerio 3,044 4,317 3,241 Maruti Ignis 2,663 2,374 2,514

Key Takeaways

Maruti dispatched more than 17,500 units of the Swift hatchback, which is more than the combined sales of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Tata Tiago, Maruti Celerio, and Maruti Ignis. The Swift saw an increase of 8 percent in month-on-month (MoM) sales, however its yearly sales went down by 15 percent.

After the Maruti Swift, the Wagon R was the only hatchback to cross the 10,000-unit sales mark with almost 14,000 units sold in October 2024. However, its year-on-year (YoY) sales saw a decline of 37 percent.

With over 6,200 units dispatched, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios stood at third spot in the sales table. It saw a growth of 22 percent in MoM sales, but its YoY sales declined by 5 percent in October 2024.

The Tata Tiago also saw an increase of 11 percent in monthly sales, but, like all other hatchbacks, its YoY sales dipped by over 600 units. Note that these numbers include the sales of CNG, petrol, and EV versions of the Tiago.

Maruti dispatched 3,000-odd units of the Celerio last month, however, it faced losses in both monthly and yearly sales, by 6 percent and 29 percent, respectively.

The Maruti Ignis recorded a positive growth of 6 percent and 12 percent in monthly and yearly sales respectively. It registered sales of more than 2,500 units in October 2024.

