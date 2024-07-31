Modified On Jul 31, 2024 01:07 PM By Shreyash for Tata Curvv

Apart from modern design elements, the Tata Curvv will also offer larger screens and additional comfort and convenience features over the Honda Elevate

The Tata Curvv, one of the first mass-market SUV coupes in India, has already been unveiled and is set to be launched soon. The Curvv will compete in the crowded compact SUV segment, where the Honda Elevate will be one of its prime rivals. Let’s explore the advantages the Curvv will have over the Honda SUV.

Modern LED Lighting Elements

The Tata Curvv, as an SUV-coupe, already looks more stylish than most of the compact SUVs currently on sale. Its design is further enhanced by the connected lighting elements at both the front and rear. The connected LED DRLs at the front and the LED tail lights at the rear feature welcome and goodbye animations along with sequential effects for turn indicators. We have seen similar features in recently facelifted Tata models like the Nexon, Nexon EV, Harrier, and Safari.

The Honda Elevate on the other hand features a more traditional design and gets LED DRLs and simple wraparound LED tail lights.

Bigger Screens

Tata will offer the Curvv with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system along with a 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s display. The driver’s display here can also be synced with the infotainment system to display maps on the cluster itself via Android Auto or AppleCarPlay.

Honda has equipped the Elevate with a smaller 10.25-inch touchscreen, and it gets a part-digital 7-inch digital driver’s display.

Branded Audio System

As seen on other Tata cars, the Curvv will also get a branded audio system (likely to be a JBL unit) with a total of 9 speakers. Meanwhile Honda Elevate just gets 4-speakers and 4-tweeters.

Also Check Out: 5 Advantages Upcoming 2024 Tata Curvv Will Have Over The Maruti Grand Vitara

Panoramic Sunroof

Though Honda offers the Elevate with a single-pane sunroof, the Tata Curvv will stay ahead as it will get a larger panoramic sunroof. The sunroof on the Curvv is also expected to get a voice-control feature.

Ventilated & Powered Seats

One of the major features missing on the Honda Elevate is ventilated front seats, which the Tata Curvv will definitely offer. Ventilated seats are particularly useful in Indian summer conditions, as they help cool the seats quickly. The Curvv will additionally also come with electrically adjustable driver’s seat, meanwhile the Elevate only gets manual adjustment for the same.

Powered Tailgate

Another feature advantage Tata Curvv will have over the Honda Elevate is the powered tailgate with gesture control feature. We have already seen this functionality on the facelifted Tata Harrier and Tata Safari. The Elevate, on the other hand, comes with a simple electric tailgate release as most other mass-market cars in the market.

Better Safety Tech

The Honda Elevate comes equipped with safety features such as six airbags, a rear parking camera, a lane-watch camera (located under the left ORVM), and a complete suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). The ADAS tech on the Elevate is camera-based, while the Tata Curvv will feature radar-based driver assistance systems. Camera-based ADAS can underperform in low-visibility conditions because it may not be able to accurately pick the objects, vehicles or people ahead on the road. Additionally, the Curvv will offer a 360-degree camera setup and electronic parking brake with auto hold, over the Honda Elevate.

So, the Tata Curvv offers these advantages over the Honda Elevate. Would you still pick Honda Elevate or wait for a more feature-rich Tata Curvv? Let us know in the comments.

Follow CarDekho's WhatsApp channel for all the latest automotive updates

Read More on : Honda Elevate Automatic