One gets more features in the base model, while the other offer a more spacious cabin

The Citroen Basalt has been launched at a rather attractive price of Rs 7.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). Meanwhile, its direct competitor, the Tata Curvv, which has been fully unveiled, is slated for launch on September 2.

While we await the Curvv's price announcement, let's compare the features of the base variants of these two SUV-coupes to check which one might be the better choice for you.

Dimensions

Dimensions Citroen Basalt Tata Curvv Difference Length 4352 mm 4308 mm 44 mm Width 1765 mm 1810 mm (-) 45 mm Height 1593 mm 1630 mm (-) 37 mm Wheelbase 2651 mm 2560 mm 91 mm Boot Space 470 litres 500 litres (-) 30 litres

The Citroen Basalt is 44 mm longer than the Tata Curvv.

However, the Curvv is both wider and taller than the Basalt by 45 mm and 37 mm, respectively.

The Basalt offers a 91mm longer wheelbase than the Curvv.

However, the Curvv offers 30 litres more boot space than the Basalt.

Powertrain

Citroen Basalt You Tata Curvv Smart Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated (N/A)petrol 1.2-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre Diesel Power 82 PS 120 PS 118 PS Torque 115 Nm 170 Nm 260 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT 6-speed MT 6-speed MT

The Citroen Basalt's base variant is equipped with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine only, while the Tata Curvv's base variant features a more powerful 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, delivering 38 PS and 55 Nm more output than the Basalt.

Additionally, Tata offers a diesel engine with the Curvv, whereas the Basalt does not come with a diesel option in any of its variants.

Both SUV-coupes get a manual transmission option in their base variants.

Do note that both the SUV-coupes get an option of an automatic transmission, but for that you need to pick a higher variant.

The Citroen Basalt also offers you a more powerful 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, which is offered from the mid-spec Plus variant onwards.

Colour Options

Both the Tata Curvv and Citroen Basalt offer only two monotone colour options for their base variants. The Curvv's Smart variant is available in Pristine White and Daytona Grey, similarly the Basalt comes in Polar White and Steel Grey options.

However, other colour options available on the higher-spec trims of both the SUV-coupes are as follows:

Citroen Basalt Tata Curvv Garnet Red Flame Red Cosmo Blue Opera Blue Platinum Grey Daytona Grey Steel Grey Pure Grey Polar White Pristine White Polar White with Perla Nera Black roof Gold Essence Garnet Red with Perla Nera Black roof

Features

Features Citroen Basalt You Tata Curvv Smart Exterior Halogen headlights

Flap-style door handles in black

16-inch steel wheels

Halogen tail lights LED headlights with LED DRLs

LED tail lights

Flush-type door handles with lighting

16-inch steel wheels

Rear spoiler Interior Black and grey fabric seat upholstery 2-spoke steering with an illuminated Tata logo

Fabric upholstery Comfort & Convenience Manual AC

Basic Driver Display

Integrated headrest for front and rear passengers with naprest

12V power outlet

Front power windows with one touch auto down Manual AC

Height adjustable driver seat

4-inch driver’s display

Steering mounted controls (for driver’s display)

Tilt steering wheel

Multi drive modes: Sport, Eco, City

Flip and fold rear seat

All 4 power windows Infotainment N.A. N.A. Safety 6 airbags

Electronic stability control (ESC)

Rear parking sensors

ABS with EBD

Hill hold assist

3-point seatbelt for all seats

Seatbelt reminder for all seats

ISOFIX child seat anchorage 6 airbags

Electronic stability control (ESC)

Rear parking sensors

ABS with EBD

Hill hold control

3-point seatbelt for all seats

Seatbelt reminder for all seats

ISOFIX child seat anchorage

Key Takeaways

Both the base variants of the Citroen Basalt and Tata Curvv come equipped with 16-inch steel wheels, manual AC, 6 airbags, rear parking sensors, electronic stability control (ESC), and 3-point seatbelts for all seats. However, both miss out on an infotainment system.

The Citroen Basalt's base "You" variant features halogen headlights, whereas the Curvv's base variant gets LED lighting setup, LED DRLs, and flush-type door handles with welcome lights for a distinct look. Other features that the base variant of Curvv offers include a 4-inch driver's display, all power windows (Basalt gets only in front), multiple drive modes, steering mounted control, and a height-adjustable driver seat.

On the other hand, the Basalt offers some features that the Curvv lacks such as a rear passenger naprest and auto-down functionality for the front windows.

Price And Verdict

Citroen Basalt Tata Curvv Ex-showroom Price Rs 7.99 lakh onwards Rs 9.2 lakh onwards (Expected)

Both models come with the bare necessary features considering they are entry-level variants. However, the Curvv offers a tad more kit for its entry-level model. It also gets more powerful engine options than the Basalt, which only gets a naturally aspirated petrol engine for the entry model. That being said, the Curvv is expected to come at a slightly higher starting price than the Basalt and that could favour the Citroen.

