Citroen Basalt You vs Tata Curvv Smart: Which Base Variant SUV-coupe Should You Consider?

Modified On Aug 19, 2024 06:09 PM By Samarth for Citroen Basalt

One gets more features in the base model, while the other offer a more spacious cabin

The Citroen Basalt has been launched at a rather attractive price of Rs 7.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). Meanwhile, its direct competitor, the Tata Curvv, which has been fully unveiled, is slated for launch on September 2. 

While we await the Curvv's price announcement, let's compare the features of the base variants of these two SUV-coupes to check which one might be the better choice for you.

Dimensions

Dimensions

Citroen Basalt

Tata Curvv

Difference

Length

4352 mm

4308 mm

44 mm

Width

1765 mm

1810 mm

(-) 45 mm

Height

1593 mm

1630 mm

(-) 37 mm

Wheelbase

2651 mm

2560 mm

91 mm

Boot Space

470 litres

500 litres

(-) 30 litres

  • The Citroen Basalt is 44 mm longer than the Tata Curvv.

  • However, the Curvv is both wider and taller than the Basalt by 45 mm and 37 mm, respectively.

  • The Basalt offers a 91mm longer wheelbase than the Curvv. 

  • However, the Curvv offers 30 litres more boot space than the Basalt.

Powertrain 

 

Engine

1.2-litre naturally aspirated (N/A)petrol

1.2-litre turbo-petrol

1.5-litre Diesel

Power

82 PS

120 PS

118 PS

Torque

115 Nm

170 Nm

260 Nm

Transmission

5-speed MT

6-speed MT

6-speed MT

  • The Citroen Basalt's base variant is equipped with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine only, while the Tata Curvv's base variant features a more powerful 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, delivering 38 PS and 55 Nm more output than the Basalt.

  • Additionally, Tata offers a diesel engine with the Curvv, whereas the Basalt does not come with a diesel option in any of its variants.

Citroen Basalt Manual Transmission

  • Both SUV-coupes get a manual transmission option in their base variants.

  • Do note that both the SUV-coupes get an option of an automatic transmission, but for that you need to pick a higher variant. 

  • The Citroen Basalt also offers you a more powerful 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, which is offered from the mid-spec Plus variant onwards. 

Colour Options

Both the Tata Curvv and Citroen Basalt offer only two monotone colour options for their base variants. The Curvv's Smart variant is available in Pristine White and Daytona Grey, similarly the Basalt comes in Polar White and Steel Grey options.

However, other colour options available on the higher-spec trims of both the SUV-coupes are as follows:

Citroen Basalt

Tata Curvv

Garnet Red

Flame Red

Cosmo Blue

Opera Blue

Platinum Grey

Daytona Grey

Steel Grey

Pure Grey

Polar White

Pristine White

Polar White with Perla Nera Black roof

Gold Essence

Garnet Red with Perla Nera Black roof

  

Features 

Features

Citroen Basalt You

Tata Curvv Smart

Exterior
  • Halogen headlights
  • Flap-style door handles in black
  • 16-inch steel wheels
  • Halogen tail lights
  • LED headlights with LED DRLs
  • LED tail lights
  • Flush-type door handles with lighting
  • 16-inch steel wheels
  • Rear spoiler

Interior
  • Black and grey fabric seat upholstery 
  • 2-spoke steering with an illuminated Tata logo
  • Fabric upholstery 

Comfort & Convenience
  • Manual AC
  • Basic Driver Display
  • Integrated headrest for front and rear passengers with naprest
  • 12V power outlet
  • Front power windows with one touch auto down
  • Manual AC
  • Height adjustable driver seat
  • 4-inch driver’s display
  • Steering mounted controls (for driver’s display)
  • Tilt steering wheel
  • Multi drive modes: Sport, Eco, City
  • Flip and fold rear seat
  • All 4 power windows

Infotainment

N.A.

N.A.

Safety
  • 6 airbags
  • Electronic stability control (ESC)
  • Rear parking sensors
  • ABS with EBD
  • Hill hold assist
  • 3-point seatbelt for all seats
  • Seatbelt reminder for all seats
  • ISOFIX child seat anchorage
  • 6 airbags
  • Electronic stability control (ESC)
  • Rear parking sensors
  • ABS with EBD
  • Hill hold control
  • 3-point seatbelt for all seats
  • Seatbelt reminder for all seats
  • ISOFIX child seat anchorage

Key Takeaways

  • Both the base variants of the Citroen Basalt and Tata Curvv come equipped with 16-inch steel wheels, manual AC, 6 airbags, rear parking sensors, electronic stability control (ESC), and 3-point seatbelts for all seats. However, both miss out on an infotainment system.

  • The Citroen Basalt's base "You" variant features halogen headlights, whereas the Curvv's base variant gets LED lighting setup, LED DRLs, and flush-type door handles with welcome lights for a distinct look. Other features that the base variant of Curvv offers include a 4-inch driver's display, all power windows (Basalt gets only in front), multiple drive modes, steering mounted control, and a height-adjustable driver seat.

  • On the other hand, the Basalt offers some features that the Curvv lacks such as a rear passenger naprest and auto-down functionality for the front windows.

Price And Verdict

 

Citroen Basalt 

Tata Curvv

Ex-showroom Price

Rs 7.99 lakh onwards

Rs 9.2 lakh onwards (Expected)

Both models come with the bare necessary features considering they are entry-level variants. However, the Curvv offers a tad more kit for its entry-level model. It also gets more powerful engine options than the Basalt, which only gets a naturally aspirated petrol engine for the entry model. That being said, the Curvv is expected to come at a slightly higher starting price than the Basalt and that could favour the Citroen. 

