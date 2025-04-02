Tata Curvv Dark Edition Arrives At Dealership Stockyard Hinting An Imminent Launch

The snapped model seems to be the fully loaded Accomplished trim given the presence of all-LED lighting, 18-inch alloy wheels, and a 360-degree camera

Among a flurry of models to receive the #Dark treatment, the Tata Curvv was one of the carmaker’s few models that was yet to get this special treatment. It now looks close to becoming a reality as we have now got hold of some images of the Curvv Dark having reached some pan-India dealerships ahead of its imminent launch.

Details Observed In The Images

Based on the exterior features such as all-LED lighting and 18-inch alloy wheels, we believe the model snapped is the fully loaded Accomplished trim of the SUV-coupe. We can see that it has a full-black exterior paint shade as seen on the other Dark editions in Tata’s portfolio.

Other elements observed include flush-type door handles, blacked-out alloy wheels and front skid plate, and the ‘Curvv’ moniker on the lower portion of the front doors. It also has the #Dark badges on the front fenders as also seen on the Harrier and Safari’s Dark editions.

Although its rear is not seen in these images, it is likely to have the same ‘Curvv’ moniker on the tailgate as its standard version and a blacked out skid plate. The connected wraparound tail lights have also been given a black treatment to further enhance its special nature.

What About The Cabin?

Its interior will feature an all-black cabin theme as is the norm with all #Dark editions of Tata cars. The same black treatment has been given to the dashboard, seat upholstery (with #Dark embossing on the headrests), and centre console of the SUV-coupe’s special edition as well, with piano black accents all around. It carries on with the same 4-spoke steering wheel as its standard variants and the same dual digital displays.

Features And Safety

Tata Curvv's cabin image used for reference purposes only

No feature changes are expected on the Dark edition of the Curvv. It gets the same set of creature comforts as the regular model, including a 12.3-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, ventilated front seats, and a panoramic sunroof.

Occupant safety is taken care of by six airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, and some advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Powertrains On Offer

Tata offers the Curvv with both petrol and diesel engine choices. The technical specifications are as follows:

Specifications 1.2-litre Turbo-petrol 1.2-litre Turbo-petrol (TGDi) 1.5-litre Diesel Power 120 PS 125 PS 118 PS Torque 170 Nm 225 Nm 260 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT*

*DCT- dual-clutch automatic transmission

Since the Curvv Dark is expected to be offered only on the higher-spec trims, we expect it to come with only the 125 PS 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine options.

Expected Launch And Price

The Tata Curvv’s Dark variants are expected to command a slight premium over their corresponding variants. For reference, the standard Curvv is priced between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 19.20 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). It will serve as a direct rival to the upcoming Dark edition of the Citroen Basalt, while also serving as a special edition alternative to compact SUVs including the Maruti Grand Vitara, Skoda Kushaq, and Hyundai Creta.

