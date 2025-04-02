All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register
    English | हिंदी

    Tata Curvv Dark Edition Arrives At Dealership Stockyard Hinting An Imminent Launch

    Modified On Apr 02, 2025 02:26 PM By Rohit

    4.1K Views
    • Write a comment

    The snapped model seems to be the fully loaded Accomplished trim given the presence of all-LED lighting, 18-inch alloy wheels, and a 360-degree camera

    Tata Curvv Dark edition spotted at dealership stockyard

    Among a flurry of models to receive the #Dark treatment, the Tata Curvv was one of the carmaker’s few models that was yet to get this special treatment. It now looks close to becoming a reality as we have now got hold of some images of the Curvv Dark having reached some pan-India dealerships ahead of its imminent launch.

    Details Observed In The Images

    Based on the exterior features such as all-LED lighting and 18-inch alloy wheels, we believe the model snapped is the fully loaded Accomplished trim of the SUV-coupe. We can see that it has a full-black exterior paint shade as seen on the other Dark editions in Tata’s portfolio.

    Tata Curvv Dark edition front

    Other elements observed include flush-type door handles, blacked-out alloy wheels and front skid plate, and the ‘Curvv’ moniker on the lower portion of the front doors. It also has the #Dark badges on the front fenders as also seen on the Harrier and Safari’s Dark editions.

    Although its rear is not seen in these images, it is likely to have the same ‘Curvv’ moniker on the tailgate as its standard version and a blacked out skid plate. The connected wraparound tail lights have also been given a black treatment to further enhance its special nature.

    What About The Cabin?

    Its interior will feature an all-black cabin theme as is the norm with all #Dark editions of Tata cars. The same black treatment has been given to the dashboard, seat upholstery (with #Dark embossing on the headrests), and centre console of the SUV-coupe’s special edition as well, with piano black accents all around. It carries on with the same 4-spoke steering wheel as its standard variants and the same dual digital displays.

    Features And Safety

    Tata Curvv cabinTata Curvv's cabin image used for reference purposes only

    No feature changes are expected on the Dark edition of the Curvv. It gets the same set of creature comforts as the regular model, including a 12.3-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, ventilated front seats, and a panoramic sunroof.

    Occupant safety is taken care of by six airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, and some advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

    Also Read: Take A Look At All Cars Launched In March 2025

    Powertrains On Offer

    Tata offers the Curvv with both petrol and diesel engine choices. The technical specifications are as follows:

    Specifications

    1.2-litre Turbo-petrol

    1.2-litre Turbo-petrol (TGDi)

    1.5-litre Diesel

    Power

    120 PS

    125 PS

    118 PS

    Torque

    170 Nm

    225 Nm

    260 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT*

    *DCT- dual-clutch automatic transmission

    Since the Curvv Dark is expected to be offered only on the higher-spec trims, we expect it to come with only the 125 PS 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine options.

    Expected Launch And Price

    The Tata Curvv’s Dark variants are expected to command a slight premium over their corresponding variants. For reference, the standard Curvv is priced between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 19.20 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). It will serve as a direct rival to the upcoming Dark edition of the Citroen Basalt, while also serving as a special edition alternative to compact SUVs including the Maruti Grand Vitara, Skoda Kushaq, and Hyundai Creta.

    Make sure to follow CarDekho's WhatsApp channel for more automotive updates.

    Was this article helpful ?

    1 out of 1 found this helpful

    Write your Comment on Tata Curvv

    Similar cars to compare & consider

    *Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi

    Car News

    • Trending News
    • Recent News

    Related News

    Trending SUV Cars

    • Latest
    • Upcoming
    • Popular
    Latest Cars
    Upcoming Cars
    Popular Cars

    All Brands

    View All Brands
    Home
    New Cars
    News
    Tata Curvv Dark Edition Arrives At Dealership Stockyard Hinting An Imminent Launch
    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience