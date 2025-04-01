Citroen Basalt Dark Edition Teased Again, C3 And Aircross Confirmed To Get The Special Edition Too

The Dark editions of all three models are expected to offer an all-black interior theme to complement the exterior shade

Citroen Basalt, C3 and Aircross will be the first models by the carmaker to receive Dark Editions.

The teaser showcased dual-tone alloy wheels and C3’s grille.

The interior was also visible this time around, which showcased a new design for the dashboard and seats.

Powertrain options are likely to remain unchanged for all three offerings.

All three editions are expected to cost a premium over their corresponding variants.

Citroen has teased the Dark Edition of the Basalt yet again; however, this time around it also teased the same for the C3 hatchback and Aircross SUV. The short clip posted on Citroen India’s social media handles showed the exterior and interior of the models with new additions that will be specific to the Dark Edition. All three Dark Editions are expected to launch soon. Here is a quick overview of what can be seen in the teasers.

What Can Be Seen?

The recent teaser showcased not only the exterior but small sections of the interior as well. In the video, the grille of the C3 was visible, along with the alloy wheels of the Aircross, which appeared to be finished in a dual-tone shade.

The video also showed snippets of the interior, where red stitching was visible on the dashboard and on the all-black seats. These seats also feature the ‘Citroen’ embossing in red, which is not present on the standard version of all three cars.

Also Check Out: 2025 Kia Carens: Top 5 Things You Need To Know Ahead Of Its Expected Debut In April

Features And Safety

Although details about the feature and safety list are not revealed yet, one can expect the Dark editions of all three cars to be based on the higher-spec trims.

Common features of Basalt, C3, and Aircross include a 10.2-inch touchscreen, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, auto-AC, electrically adjustable ORVMs and remote keyless entry.

Safety suites for the three models include 6 airbags (as standard), a rear view camera with sensors, ABS with EBD, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and hill hold assist.

Powertrain

All three Citroen cars share the same powertrain, the specifications of which are as follows:

Engine 1.2-litre N/A Engine 1.2-litre Turbo-petrol Power 82 PS 110 PS Torque 115 Nm Up to 205 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT*

*AT= torque converter automatic

The carmaker has not confirmed any details of the powertrain as of now; however, with the Dark edition being a cosmetic upgrade, we expect the models to retain these engine choices.

Price And Rivals

The price for the Dark editions is expected to be slightly more than the variants that the corresponding variants they will be based on. The Basalt directly rivals the Tata Curvv, while the C3 rivals hatchbacks such as the Maruti Wagon R and Tata Tiago, while the Aircross rivals the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara and Toyota Hyryder.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.